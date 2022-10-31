She-Hulk Star Wants Special Role In Doctor Doom’s MCU Reboot

In Marvel Studios’ latest MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters finds herself having to walk the line between a respectable lawyer and a powerful superhero.

Throughout the show so far, Jameela Jamil’s Titania has cropped up to cause trouble for Jen. Titania, a parody of real-life influencers, tried to capitalize on She-Hulk’s arrival on the scene by copywriting her name for use in her lifestyle brand.

The version of Titania in the pages of Marvel Comics is much more of a traditional, costumed supervillain, but her superhuman strength remains consistent with the MCU incarnation.

Marvel Comics

Additionally, Titania in the comics received her powers from one Victor von Doom, arch-nemesis of the Fantastic Four.

The MCU Titania has no ties to Doctor Doom, but that hasn’t kept Jamil from dreaming.

Jameela Jamil Wants Titania & Doctor Doom Team-up

Marvel Comics

Speaking to GamesRadar, She-Hulk star and Titania actress Jameela Jamil discussed her hopes and dreams for her character going forward, noting that she wants to explore her connections to Doctor Doom.

“The Doctor Doom version of Titania is something that I really want to bring to life. I want to bring the Absorbing Man in, I want Volcana... I’m very, very involved in the Titania story, and I don’t know if Marvel will ever bring me back, but if they do, that’s the story I would most love to tell… And this was not my moment. This is She-Hulk’s moment, I’m there as an accessory to her growth, and that is beyond an honour already. If it’s ever Titania’s moment, I plan on telling the full story.”

Jamil noted that the character from She-Hulk barely scratches the surface of Titania’s potential:

“I would love to be able to tell the original iteration. I think what they did was so cool and so funny with making her a relatable social media influencer, but there’s a whole other world to Titania and a whole other side to her.”

The actress explained that she tried to imbue a sense of “insecurity” into Titania, and it’s a trait that she’d like to see further expanded:

“I really love Dan Slott’s version where she’s bullied as a child and that’s what makes her so insecure, and that’s what I had in my head, even though we weren’t telling that story. That’s the version of her, was her most insecure side, throughout everything I was delivering, and it’s only in episode 6 that you get to see that little glimpse of that insecurity that drives Titania.”

Why Titania Has Untapped MCU Potential

In Marvel comics, Titania has a storied history. She was once a small-statured woman named Mary MacPherran who volunteered to be granted superpowers by Doctor Doom in exchange for her servitude. She was also involved in the original Secret Wars event.

Of course, the MCU intends to both introduce Doom and adapt Secret Wars into a feature film, so it stands to reason that Jameela Jamil’s Tatiana could be along for the ride.

Though, she needs to make it out of She-Hulk's finale in one piece. It’s assumed that Titania will return for the finale and perhaps even share scenes with Mark Ruffalo, whose Bruce Banner is confirmed to be appearing again.

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will drop its final episode on Thursday, October 13, exclusively on Disney+.