She-Hulk's Titania Campaigns for Deadpool 3 Role After New Announcement

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman broke the internet when they announced that Deadpool 3 was going to feature Deadpool and Wolverine teaming up. The concept is pitch-perfect, and the duo is undoubtedly going to be a blast to witness—funny enough, the original idea for the third movie, before Disney purchased Fox, was a road trip movie with the same two characters.

While fans are as excited as one would imagine, they aren’t the only ones. The film’s director, Shawn Levy, posted on social media to express excitement for his Marvel project. Even John Krasinski, of recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fame, responded to the announcement.

So, besides Wolvie and the Merc with a Mouth, who else might show up? Well, at least one notable MCU star has revealed their desire, and it’s a recent She-Hulk addition.

Deadpool 3, From Titania

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamila has shared her response to the recent Deadpool 3 news, which revealed that Hugh Jackman would be joining Ryan Reynolds.

On her Twitter, the star simply replied with a GIF from The Good Place of her character saying, "Insert me, coach-man!"

In a previous interview with the Phase Zero podcast, the actress may have retroactively revealed how her MCU character would react in such a situation; needless to say, she'd be "combative:"

"She's just going to fight everyone... [in the comics] she even fights people are her own team. She fights her own husband-to-be. You know, she's just combative. She is not really a team player—she is out to make a name just for herself. Like Titania is her own biggest ride-or-die. She-Hulk has Nikia, Titania doesn't need Nikki. Titania doesn't need a Nikki, rather. Titania is just only there for her. It's the Titania show at all times. So she's just going to create havoc, mess, chaos, and pettiness wherever she can."

The actress also spoke with Comicbook back in August, where she declared how she "love[s] Ryan Reynolds... [and] Deadpool:"

"I want to drive Deadpool crazy… I love Ryan Reynolds, I love Deadpool so much. There's so much for the MCU. The Thunderbolts, there's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile. She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."

In another previous interview with IGN, Mark Ruffalo himself pointed to She-Hulk as an example of how open the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to try new things, which he thinks will help Ryan Reynolds deliver a Deadpool sequel that'll "be very satisfying" for the fans:

“I mean, listen, you know… Ryan [Reynolds] could take that anywhere… and I trust that he will. The one thing about Marvel is they pretty much let the filmmakers make the film they want to make. I mean sometimes it doesn’t work out, but every experience I’ve had, it’s been like that. I mean, what we did with Thor: Ragnarok… they had thrown out, basically, Thor and totally reimagined him. And Hulk… for that matter. So I feel confident that between [director Shawn Levy] and Ryan, they’re gonna do something that’s gonna be very satisfying to the Deadpool people and… I do feel like She-Hulk… sort of does say, ‘Hey, we’re open enough, and we’re free enough and, we’re interested enough to really go anywhere people have the will and the pleasure to go.‘”

Could Deadpool Handle Such a Personality?

While Titania may not be one of the first choices fans would choose for a guest-starring role in Deadpool 3, she would certainly be quite the foil against Ryan Reynolds' main character. In fact, the star would likely never run out of quips to throw her way.

Will she end up being in the movie, though? Probably not—if she were to crossover anywhere after She-Hulk, Thunderbolts would be the most likely option.

After all, Reynolds will have his hands full dealing with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. The real question is, will his character even be in Earth-616 during the events of the movie, or will that possibly not even happen until the end is up?

Maybe Marvel Studios is letting the hero have one last hurrah in the Fox Universe before it gets torn to shreds by Secret Wars.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on September 9, 2024.