She-Hulk Disney+: Photo Teases Filming Start of Marvel Series

Several weeks ago, not only did She-Hulk directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia confirm the minimum episode count of the series would be eight episodes, but that Coiro would be directing the pilot. Thus far, casting for the series has been in full swing, with Ginger Gonzaga landing the role of Jennifer Walters' best friend. This is not to mention other rumored roles like a “mysterious shapeshifter.”

Production for the series has seemingly been delayed once or twice already, likely to the ongoing pandemic. However, in November, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that production for She-Hulk would begin in March, which a new social media post from Coiro seems to have confirmed.

SAFETY FIRST FOR SHE-HULK

Director and executive producer for She-Hulk Kat Coiro posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an elaborate mask including googles.

One commenter responded confusingly to the contextless photo, with Coiro clarifying that it is for “safety on set.”

NOT PRODUCTION QUITE YET

It is unlikely that production for She-Hulk has already begun, considering Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige already said two weeks ago that it wouldn't start for another “few weeks.” Although Coiro is directly involved, it also implies that this isn't filming for coverage or plates like the production for the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel, which second-unit directors typically do.

The most likely explanation for this post is that Coiro performed camera tests for the series before production began next month. Additionally, aside from Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, and Tim Roth, no other cast members have been announced.

Regardless of whether production has or hasn't started, it will be exciting to see how this series will be shot compared to WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, especially with She-Hulk being a half-hour legal comedy.

She-Hulk still has no official release window at this time.