Shang-Chi: Marvel Introduces White Dragon To MCU With Official Merch

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially diving into the world of classic kung fu action thanks to the debut trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu's titular character proved in just two minutes of action that he can handle most Avengers-level threats standing in his way, showing off his top-notch fighting skills against multiple adversaries.

While it's evident that Shang-Chi will have more than his fair share of adversaries in front of him on his journey towards the Ten Rings, the MCU's 25th solo movie is set to bring some mysterious mythical plot points into the franchise as well. Some of this will even reportedly include locations like the Valley of the Sleeping Dragon, which has ties to the legendary creature Fing Fang Foom from the comics.

This concept continues to prove vital to the movie thanks to the latest leaked merchandise from Shang-Chi's first solo film.

DRAGON, NOT LIZARD. I DON'T DO THAT TONGUE THING.

New photos have surfaced online of an action figure from Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, depicting a first look at a character set to debut in the movie. The figure is a white and red-colored dragon described on the box packaging as "The Great Protector."

Images of the Shang-Chi dragon can be viewed in @SCBRMidia's Tweet below:

THE MCU BRINGING DRAGONS TO THE PARTY

While there is no specific Marvel Comics character known as the Great Protector, it seems likely that this merchandise is for a brand-new entity or a creature Fin Fang Foom. The latter is shown as a sort of villain/anti-hero in the comics, capable of epic destruction, and his appearance was teased in rumored plot leaks from September 2020.

Fin Fang Foom - Marvel Comics

While this new dragon's role in Shang-Chi is still very much a mystery, it's clear that this solo movie is holding nothing back by introducing mythical beings like this into the fray alongside the MCU's most powerful heroes. Shang-Chi's journey out of the Mandarin's eyes will likely lead him down a path towards these creatures, and it will be exciting to see exactly how he becomes allies (or enemies) with the fire-breathing behemoths.

New creatures aside, Simu Liu and his co-stars appear ready to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe into unseen territory with ancient Asian history and mythology. How it specifically connects to the stories laid out in Marvel Comics is still being kept under wraps, but fans are already champing at the bit for more after the trailer wowed the collective fandom.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in theaters on September 3, 2021.