New Photo Sparks Theories on Shang-Chi & Agents of SHIELD MCU Crossover

While Marvel's Agents of SHIELD successfully ended its seven-season run on ABC, the show's loyal fans are still clamoring for an eventual comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comes after Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin from Netflix's Daredevil made their triumphant returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively.

Initially, Agents of SHIELD seemed to be a part of the MCU, but as seasons passed, the show slowly shifted away from the franchise's interconnected storyline. Despite that, the rumor mill isn't stopping anytime soon about the potential return of some or even all of its characters, such as Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson a.k.a. Quake.

Bennet has already expressed her desire to join the MCU's All-Female A-Force project, leading fans to wonder if an actual return is feasible. Now, a fun yet intriguing tease from the Agents of SHIELD star has emerged on social media.

Marvel Stars Tease Shang-Chi & Agents of SHIELD Crossover

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet, who portrays Daisy Johnson a.k.a. Quake in the series, shared new images of herself with Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu and her dog, Arthur, on Twitter.

The Marvel TV actress posted a hilarious caption, saying "oh look it’s Marvel's first Asian superhero..and Simu Liu is also in the pic too."

It is unknown why the pair posted an image of themselves, but it's possible that they knew that it would spark speculation amongst Marvel fans about a potential MCU crossover.

After the image received many likes, a plethora of replies from fans emerged, thus initiating heavy discourse about the meaning behind the photos of the two Marvel stars.

Twitter user @BobbieAnderson_ couldn't contain her excitement upon seeing the photos:

"Ahhhhhh I’m screaming!!!! Daisy Johnson (Quake) return WHEN!!!"

Twitter user @craigy_xo expressed hope for an actual crossover between Shang-Chi and Quake:

"Don't do this to us... PLEASE tell me the rumours are actually true... Quake for Shang-Chi 2?"

Twitter user @alanranson directly asked the pair when the film and TV series will premiere:

"Ok, so when’s the film out? And when does the TV series start?"

Twitter user @thisisbhupinder seemingly knows what's up, teasing that a potential comeback for Quake could happen:

"Dropping hints about a potential comeback be like"

Twitter user @karensmyidol really wants Chloe back as Quake in her latest tweet:

"Chloe Bennet really said daisy Johnson rights we miss her Kevin Feige. BRING HER BACK"

How Shang-Chi and Quake Join Forces (Theory)

It seems that Simu Liu and Chloe Bennet knew that a photo of themselves together would be a hot topic of conversation among Marvel fans. Based on the reaction of fans, it didn't disappoint.

Although Bennet previously debunked a Marvel return on Disney+, the possibilities are endless now, especially after Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's surprise comebacks. Bennet could potentially make a triumphant return on Secret Invasion (as earlier speculated), but this latest image could hint that a likely crossover with Liu's MCU hero is possible.

Shang-Chi already has a confirmed sequel, mainly due to the first film's success. If Bennet could end up returning in that film, it's possible that she could be well established as Daisy Johnson. The exact plot details of Shang-Chi 2 are still being kept under wraps, but signs indicate that the creator of the Ten Rings could arrive on Earth to claim the artifact.

This means that Shaun will need all the help that he can get, thus leading to the formation of the Agents of Atlas. The aforementioned team is a collection of Asian and Asian American superheroes, meaning that Quake is a primary candidate to join the group.

Could this be the first tease of Shang-Chi and Quake's eventual team-up in the MCU or is this just a tease to mess with fans? Only time will tell. For now, the reactions from fans could serve as a beacon for Marvel Studios to consider this crossover.