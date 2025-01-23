Severance Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date, Time & Remaining Schedule

Here's all the information fans need about the release date information of Severance Season 2, Episode 2, and every new installment after.

Audiences were feverish for more Severance after the first season ended a whopping three years ago with a mind-blowing cliffhanger. Thankfully, Season 2 just arrived last week with its first episode, and fans are once again hooked.

While the team of Innies was briefly separated in the opening episode, thankfully everyone got back together fairly quickly.

As they were able to catch up with one another following their experience in their outie's lives, they learn that they are now famous in the outside world—or so, Mr. Milchick says.

Episode 1 concluded with everyone in MDR sitting back down and getting to work, choosing more service under Lumon than retirement.

When Will Severance Season 2, Episode 2 Release?

Apple TV+

Severance Season 2, Episode 2 will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 24, at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT.

Episode 2 will be titled "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig." The logline for the installment can be read here:

"Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency."

The release dates for the rest of Season 2 can be viewed below:

Season 2, Episode 2: January 24

Season 2, Episode 3: January 31

Season 2, Episode 4: February 7

Season 2, Episode 5: February 14

Season 2, Episode 6: February 21

Season 2, Episode 7: February 28

Season 2, Episode 8: March 7

Season 2, Episode 9: March 14

Season 2, Episode 10: March 21

What Will Happen in Severance Season 2, Episode 2?

The one narrative plot point many fans are hoping to see sooner rather than later is to reunite with the outies. More specifically, audiences want to know what happened next for Mark, who was left standing in the wake of his Innie shouting about his supposedly dead wife.

Hopefully, spending more time on the outside will also open the door to plenty more stories with everyone else's outies as well, and not just Mark.

One of the biggest pressing questions is why Helly lied about her experience on the outside. Is she simply ashamed of who she really is, or is something more fishy going on?

It wouldn't hurt to also get some more backstory on Sarah Bock's Miss Huang. Though, that might be a slow burn, as is the show's style.

Severance Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.