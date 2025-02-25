On the downhill slide, find out exactly when the final four episodes of Severance will begin streaming.

Severance is back on Apple TV+ and thriving, setting records in viewership and leaving audiences on the edge of their cushy seats.

One of the biggest surprises fans have waited years to uncover is how Outie Mark's wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), could be alive. While that has yet to be answered in Season 2, there is still plenty of time.

Severance Season 2 Episodes 7-10 Schedule Revealed

Severance

Apple TV+ confirmed the final release schedule for the remaining episodes of Severance Season 2.

With the first six episodes released on Apple TV+ every Friday since January 17, the homestretch will maintain consistency. The final four episodes will premiere on Fridays at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

The upcoming release dates for Severance Season 2's final episodes can be seen below:

Episode 7 - "Chikhai Bardo:" Friday, February 28, 2025

Episode 8 - "Sweet Vitriol:" Friday, March 7, 2025

Episode 9 - "The After Hours: Friday, March 14, 2025

Episode 10 - "Cold Harbor: Friday, March 21, 2025

Given the three-year wait between seasons, fans will be happy to know there's a one-episode increase compared to Season 1's nine-episode run in 2022.

What Will Happen in Severance Season 2, Episode 7?

Severance Season 2, Episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo," is expected to be a turning point, particularly for Gemma (Ms. Casey). The title, referring to a Tibetan Buddhist concept of the moment of death, suggests a major transition, possibly revealing how she became part of Lumon's experiments or whether she can escape her purgatory-like existence.

With Mark's reintegration attempt in Episodes 5 and 6 leaving him in a coma-like state, the show could explore his past with Gemma through memories or hallucinations, finally shedding light on her supposed death (read more about another Severance death in Season 2, Episode 4).

Given the show's pattern of using episode titles to hint at multiple characters, Chikhai Bardo could also reflect Mark's struggle between his Innie and Outie identities.

Meanwhile, Harmony Cobel's (Patricia Arquette) mysterious absence may signal a dramatic reappearance, shifting the power dynamics at Lumon. With only a few episodes left, this chapter could bring long-awaited answers or introduce even deeper mysteries.

Severance Season 2, Episode 7 premieres on Friday, February 28 on Apple TV+.