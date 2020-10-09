Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie Featured in New Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Promo Art

With Marvel Studios getting back into full swing of promoting and producing their all-new slate of projects in Phase 4, fans are finally back into a swing of receiving news about these projects nearly every day. This includes the very first trailer for WandaVision from the Emmys before its ultimate debut on Disney+ before the end of 2020, along with tidbits of information on a handful of other movies and shows restarting production as well.

The next show coming after WandaVision on Disney+ will be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, bringing a more-grounded and down-to-Earth adventure than its predecessor. While not a ton of information has been revealed about the show’s specific plot, teases have been more plentiful, especially since filming restarted a few weeks ago.

A new tease has just been released tonight as well, thanks to a new listing on a merchandising website.

A new listing on Zazzle has given a brand new description for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. Along with promoting a number of products using the new mini-series as inspiration, the website includes a new promo picture of the two stars:

This description for the show and its products accompanied the banner;

Time to suit up: you’ve just arrived at Zazzle’s officially licensed store for The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Still reeling from the events of Avengers: Endgame, and struggling to make sense of a post-Steve Rogers world, Sam Wilson (AKA The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (AKA The Winter Soldier) depart on a new globe-trotting adventure. And now, with our exciting collection of high-quality stationery, homeware, and apparel products, you too can take up the mantle of Captain America, defending the nation against the manipulative efforts of Baron Zemo. So don your mechanical wings, equip your cybernetic arm, and spin that indestructible shield, because you, Sam, and Bucky are about to enter the fray – right here on Zazzle.com.

The new image of the two heroes gives another great close-up shot of the series' stars, even though it looks similar to what fans have seen over the past few weeks. The new description also doesn’t unveil a whole lot of new information about the show,though it does clarify some important details and help build up the hype that much more for its release. Confirming once again that this series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it teases the global adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they both adapt to a world without Steve Rogers in it, along with their travels worldwide to stop the villainous efforts of Baron Helmut Zemo.

Complete with the high-tech wing suit, the cybernetic vibranium arm, and the classic Captain America shield, the two unlikely partners are all set to take on a brand new adventure like they’ve never seen before. With Bucky continuing to adjust to a post-Hydra life, Sam adapting into his new role as Captain America, and both of them dealing with the repercussions of Thanos’ snap, it should be an exciting new story on a number of different levels for the two costars.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is in its final days of filming in Prague before its ultimate release on Disney+ sometime in 2021.