The truth behind Dawn's crossover in Season 1 of School Spirits may surprise many.

School Spirits follows Maddie (Peyton List), a girl stuck in the afterlife who investigates her disappearance. The show, created by Megan and Nate Trinrud, premiered on Paramount+ on March 9, 2023.

Season 2 made its three-episode premiere with a loaded returning cast on January 30, 2025, with the finale coming soon on Thursday, March 6. One member of the Season 1 cast, Dawn (played by RaeAnne Boon), has yet to return in any new episodes.

Who Is Dawn in School Spirits?

School Spirits

In Season 1 of School Spirits, Dawn meets Maddie when she finds herself trapped in the afterlife. The two form a tentative bond as Dawn guides Maddie through the complexities of their ghostly existence.

Though Dawn had limited knowledge of Maddie's murder, she helped her by providing vital information, including Mr. Anderson's (Patrick Gilmore) phone passcode.

How Did Dawn Die in School Spirits?

In School Spirits Season 1, Episode 7, it is revealed that Dawn died by accidentally electrocuting herself. While waiting for her friends, Karen and Beth, in the AV studio, she went into a supply room to gather equipment and overheard her friends mocking her.

In an attempt to hide, Dawn knocked a drink into an electric socket, causing the light bulb to flicker. As she reached up to remove the bulb, trying to avoid being discovered, she was electrocuted and died.

With most characters given a unique death in School Spirits, find out how Maddie originally died.

How Dawn Crossed Over in Season 1

Dawn's crossing over is tied to a conversation with Maddie in Episode 7, which serves as a crucial moment for her emotional release. Dawn, who had been stuck in the afterlife for decades, struggled with the trauma of how she died and the mockery she endured before her death.

The anti-seance (attempt to banish spirits or the dead) that Dawn participates in is meant to help Maddie remember her death. Still, the unexpected catharsis of Maddie's affirmation sets Dawn on a new path. Maddie sincerely apologizes for how Dawn's friends treated her, acknowledging that Dawn didn't deserve to be belittled. This heartfelt acknowledgment seems to be the final step in allowing Dawn to let go of her past and finally move on.

Dawn's crossing over is significant because of the emotional release and Maddie's unique role in this process. While other spirits like Wally (Milo Manheim) and Charley (Nick Pugliese) are also offered support and closure, Maddie's words seem to provide the key for Dawn.

It's implied that Maddie's living status, unique from the other spirits, might allow her to help others cross over.

Dawn's release is a turning point in the series, hinting that the conditions for crossing over may differ for each spirit. It raises questions about why only Dawn could move on while others remain stuck despite receiving their form of closure.

Some online speculation from fans suggests that the group's connection to Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman) may be a significant factor in why some characters, like Dawn, were able to move on while others, like Charley, remained.

Since Dawn didn't have the same deep ties to Mr. Martin or the support group, she was not burdened by the lingering effects of his influence. This contrast with Charley, who still grapples with his past relationships and regrets, might explain why he's not ready to cross over.

School Spirits Season 2 is streaming on Paramount+.