Sasha Banks Eyed for New Marvel Movie (Report)

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Sasha Banks Marvel Spider-Man

After a successful stint in Star Wars on The Mandalorian, Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, is being targeted for a Marvel role in one of Sony's Spider-Man spin-off films.

Sasha Banks portrayed Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian Seasons 2 and 3, serving as a loyal ally to Bo-Katan Kryze. The WWE diva's transition to acting has earned high praise from fans and critics, leaving many to wonder if there will be more in the future. 

Interestingly, Varnado's co-WWE diva, Becky Lynch, almost appeared in Marvel Studios' Eternals, but her role was reportedly cut for being "too depressing."

Sony Eyes Sasha Banks for El Muerto Cast

Sasha Banks on Black Panther Wakanda forever red carpet
Marvel

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared a new update about Sony Pictures' El Muerto, the Marvel movie starring Bad Bunny in the titular role. 

While confirming that the project fell victim to the ongoing writers' strike by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), THR noted that the film has yet to start shooting and the script needs "additional work."

Moreover, casting has yet to begin as well, but THR's sources claimed that the studio is eyeing professional wrestler Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, for an unknown role. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

