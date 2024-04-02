We Were the Lucky Ones features a large all-Jewish ensemble cast, including rising star Sam Woolf in one of his biggest and most personal roles.

An adaptation of Georgia Hunter's book, Hulu's eight-episode historical drama follows a Polish Jewish family who were separated in the wake of the Nazi Germany invasion and struggle to reunite over nine years.

Sam Woolf plays Adam Eichenwald, the love interest of Joey King's Halina and a member of the Polish Resistance.

[ We Were the Lucky Ones Plot Summary & Ending Spoilers from the Book, Explained ]

4 Things to Know About Actor Sam Woolf

Hulu

A Budget Tom Hiddleston?

According to Hey Alma, Sam Woolf was born on June 20, 1992, and is a London-based actor of Russian Jewish ancestry.

The 31-year-old actor trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and landed his first screen credit in 2016 for Humans.

The British star claims the internet once referred to him as "a budget Tom Hiddleston" and has the description proudly pinned to his social media profiles.

Sam Woolf Is Also a Voice Actor

Following his role in Humans, Woolf appeared in The Winter's Tale, Call the Midwife, The Crown, The Witcher, and Theodosia.

But in addition to appearing on screen, Woolf has also become a voice actor having lent his vocal talents to Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Doctor Who: The Early Adventures, and Call of Dragons.

Started a Charity for His Father & COVID Patients

Soon after the COVID-19 outbreak began, Sam's father Geoff was hospitalized for over 300 days.

In talking with the Associated Press, Sam explained his dad always said that "if he was in hospital for a long time, he would be able to deal if he had a book," which is why he and his brothers loaded an e-reader with his favorite novel and played it while he was in a coma.

Fortunately, his father recovered and Sam and his family started a charity called Books for Dad which provided e-readers to COVID patients.

"This Wasn't Your Story. But It Could Have Been."

After being cast in We Were the Lucky Ones, Sam Woolf told Hey Alma about how he traveled to Łódź, Poland to research his own family's Holocaust history and which is "eerily close" to where the Georgia Hunter's family was from:

"When I found out I got the job, I went to Łódź in Poland, which is where I found out my whole family are from. And that is an hour’s drive from where Georgia’s family are from in Radom, where they escaped from. It was just eerily close."

Sam went on to share how, when in Poland, his mom said, "'This wasn’t your story. But it could have been.' That really stuck with me:"

"When we were there, my mom said, 'This wasn’t your story. But it could have been.' That really stuck with me. And I mean it was a privilege. You just hope you do… justice is a funny word, “to do justice to it.” But it’s the closest one that I’ve got. Because you feel a sense of responsibility and connection, and as a Jewish person I feel that history in my bones, in my DNA."

How To Follow Sam Woolf Online

For more updates about Sam Woolf, fans can follow him on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The first three episodes of We Were the Lucky Ones premiered on March 28, 2024.

Read more about other Hulu shows:

Full Cast of Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 8 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

Under the Bridge Hulu: True Story & Spoilers from the Book, Explained

Disney+ Hulu Announces Release of Major DC Superhero Movies on Platform