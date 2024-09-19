Here's When Ruthless Season 5 Episode 9's Release Is Expected to Happen

Ruthless Season 5, Episode 9 got an official release update after its regularly scheduled break in action.

The hit series serves as a spin-off of Tyler Perry's The Oval and was first brought to the small screen in 2020. Like Ruthless, The Oval has fans wondering when new episodes will be released.

Ruthless is led by a stacked cast and centers on a young woman joining a sex-obsessed cult while working through a complicated relationship with her daughter, trying to uncover the dark secrets of those involved with the group.

The timeframe for the series's final episodes has been up in the air despite Ruthless Season 5 first getting the green light in April.

When Will Ruthless Season 5, Episode 9 Release?

BET Plus

Ruthless Season 5 is scheduled for an 18-episode slate, although the mystery in question is when the season will continue after Season 5, Episode 8.

Looking back at Ruthless' history, each of the first four seasons has had a break in episode releases during the middle of the season. This new season appears to be keeping up that trend with a current break before Season 5, Episode 9 debuts.

Each of those breaks has lasted about six or seven months after its last episode in Seasons 1-4. Taking that timeframe into account, Ruthless Season 5 will most likely return to BET and BET+ sometime in March 2025.

What Will Happen in Ruthless Season 5, Episode 9?

The biggest question moving forward into Season 5, Episode 9 of Ruthless is what exactly will happen with Melissa L. Williams' Ruth Truesdal. Specifically, the mystery lies with whether or not Ruth is pregnant after Episode 8.

Ruth is forced to take an ultrasound with The Highest, Marva, and others all present as they believe she is carrying The Highest's unborn son. However, Episode 8 ends on a major cliffhanger as the story cuts out before Marva actually confirms the pregnancy one way or the other.

Predicting what will happen in the next batch of episodes is a challenge considering the uncertainty behind her pregnancy. If she is not pregnant, it could cause major issues between her and the cult's leadership, as could be the case if she's having a girl rather than a boy.

This also comes alongside The Highest suffering from hallucinations, seeing his birth mother in front of him as he comes to grips with his own life choices.

Regardless of what comes to be in Season 5, Episode 9, the second half of the season is sure to be filled with drama as The Highest's cult continues its terrifying run in the story.

Ruthless is streaming on BET+.

Read more about other BET shows here:

What Happened to Gary in Sistas Season 7?

The Oval Season 6 Gets a New Release Update

Sasha's Leave from The Family Business Explained