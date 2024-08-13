Ruthless returns for Season 5 on BET+ behind a cast filled with major actors and exciting characters.

Serving as a spin-off from Tyler Perry's The Oval, Ruthless centers on a young woman kidnapping her daughter and joining a sex-crazed cult, hoping to uncover the group's deepest and darkest secrets.

The TV-MA-rated series is not shy about showing brutal action and adult sequences, bringing new drama and intensity with each passing episode.

Season 5 began streaming on BET+ on August 8 with a three-episode premiere.

Every Character & Actor in Ruthless Season 5

Melissa L. Williams - Ruth Truesdal

Melissa L. Willias

One of the only cast members to remain in Ruthless since Season 1 is Melissa L. Williams, who portrays a young woman named Ruth Truesdal.

Ruth continually struggles with her place and involvement in the Rakudushis cult, which continues in Season — especially as she's reunited with her daughter again. In order to be initiated, she was required to be gang-raped by over a dozen high-ranking cult members.

Williams can also be seen in The Game, Rosewood, and Game of Deceit.

Matt Cedeño - The Highest/Tyrone Luckett

Matt Cedeño

Matt Ceneño plays a key antagonistic role in Ruthless as Tyrone Luckett, better known to those close to him as "The Highest."

Luckett is the leader of the Rakudushis, and he is recognizable for his long hair and his mostly white wardrobe. While he has a calm and welcoming demeanor, he is a sexual sadist who often drugs newcomers and makes them blackout so that he can abuse them.

Other credits on Cedeño's resume include Power, Z Nation, and Devious Minds.

Lenny Thomas - Anthony/Dikhan

Lenny Thomas

Lenny Thomas' Anthony/Dikhan plays an important role in the club as one of the highest-ranking members, even serving as The Highest's right-hand man.

He is also revealed early on to be bisexual and in a relationship with The Highest, and he is quite loyal to the cult leader.

Fans can see Thomas' work in Diego of the Dead, Beggarman, and Type Cast.

Baadja-Lyne Odums - Marva

Baadja-Lyne Odums

Baadja-Lyne Odums' Marva is one of the elder members of the cult who is willing to dole out punishment to other members for their actions and misdoings.

Odums' biggest credits include Eddie's, This Is Us, and Mad Dogs.

Jaime M. Callica - Brian Rollins

Jaime M. Callica

Jaime M. Callica remains a major part of Ruthless as a character named Brian Rollins.

Rollins works as an FBI agent in the series, and his biggest mission throughout the story is to expose the cult and bring it into the light.

Callica is best known for his work in Trap House, Hypnotic, and Christmas Party Crashers.

Blue Kimble - Andrew

Blue Kimble

Blue Kimble has been a regular on Ruthless since Season 1, playing the role of Andrew Whiteside.

Andrew is another member of the Rakadushi cult, and he is seen having a secret affair with Tally amidst plenty of other action throughout the series.

Fans can see Kimble's other work in Monogamy, Being Mary Jane, and The Rookie.

Colin McCalla - River

Colin McCalla

Colin McCalla's River plays a key role in the Rakadushi cult, recruiting younger members into the group.

He is also a law school graduate, giving him terrifying depths as he uses his smarts for nefarious purposes.

McCalla can also be seen in 911, The Prom, and The Class.

Nadège August - Joan

Nadège August

After only starring in a few episodes from Season 1, Nadège August continues to play a major role in the next four seasons as Joan.

Her character is a financial expert who the cult relies on to fix their books and keep them both out of trouble and off the radar.

August's other major credits include Young Dylan, Out of Time, and The Brothers.

Michelle Nuñez - Zane

Michelle Nuñez

Michelle Nuñez is one of Ruthless' regular players, taking on the role of Zane.

Zane initially joins the Rakudushi cult in search of a real family as one of the youngest members of the group. She is never one to shy away from loving those close to her, sometimes to a fault.

Fans can also see Nuñez in The Rookie: Feds, Grey People, and God's Waiting Room.

Josh Adeyeye - Manny

Josh Adeyeye

Josh Adeyeye plays a supporting role across Ruthless' five seasons as Manny.

This character is a member of The Highest's security details and serves as a loyal member of the cult and a foot soldier. He is known for blindly following The Highest's teachings and enforcing the rules with other members.

Ruthless and The Oval are Adeyeye's only credits to date.

Stevie Baggs Jr. - Oliver

Stevie Baggs Jr.

Stevie Baggs Jr. is a longtime cast member in Ruthless, playing the role of Oliver.

Oliver is a member of the Rakadushi cult who reports to the leaders, having an ambition to be promoted. He is also seen having a secret affair with Lacey.

Fans can see Baggs' previous work in Cobra Kai, The Underground Railroad, and The Game. He is also a nine-year professional veteran, having played linebacker from 2004 to 2013 on both pro teams and practice squads.

Yvonne Senat Jones - Tally

Yvonne Senat Jones

Yvonne Senat Jones takes on an important role in Ruthless as Tally, Ruth's best friend in the cult.

Although it took years for Tally and Ruth to realize how dangerous the cult is, she is fighting hard to get out and make a better life for herself.

Jones can also be seen in The Mother, Based on a True Story, and Sneakerella.

Ruthless is streaming on BET+.

