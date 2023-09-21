In typical series tradition, FX's American Horror Story Season 12 features a stacked cast of both returning actors and new faces to the franchise.

Ryan Murphy's hit horror anthology is headed back to TV screens with a brand-new story under the title Delicate.

The 12th season of the beloved series is based on Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition, following "actress Anna Victoria Alcott [who] wants nothing more than to start a family;" however, "after multiple failed attempts [to do so]," she starts to believe something more sinister may be afoot (per FX's official synopsis).

The title will be divided up into two parts, with the first half airing starting September 20, and the second coming sometime in 2024.

Every Actor & Character in American Horror Story Season 12

Emma Roberts - Anna Victoria Alcott

FX

Leading Season 12 of the hit series is American Horror Story regular Emma Roberts. Roberts takes on the role of actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who convinces herself she is pregnant and some nefarious forces are holding her back from having the baby.

Roberts has appeared in 46 total American Horror Story episodes up to this point, playing roles in Seasons 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. She is also best known for her work on the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous, and the hit comedy We Are the Millers.

Kim Kardashian - Siobhan Walsh

FX

Making her American Horror Story debut in Season 12 is American socialite Kim Kardashian, playing Siobhan Walsh. Walsh is a social influencer and Anna's closest friend. As Anna becomes riddled with anxiety, Siobhan is a comforting voice in her life, keeping it calm, cool, and collected while her friend spirals.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the world of TV, serving as a producer and star of the highly popular Keeping Up with the Kardashians series. Her previous acting credits include Disaster Movie and the Sandra Bullock-led Ocean's Eight.

Cara Delevingne - Ivory

FX

Cara Delevingne plays Delicate's Ivory. Ivory largely remains shrouded in mystery, but from the trailer she looks like she works in the medical field, with some speculating she is part of a cult that is holding Anna back from having her baby.

Delevingne is best known for her work in the modeling and fashion world but has built up quite the acting resume. Fans will recognize the actress from titles such as John Greene's Paper Towns, and DC's Suicide Squad, where she played Enchantress.

Matt Czuchry - Dexter Harding

FX

Matt Czuchy plays Dexter Harding, the husband of Emma Roberts' Anna. Czuchry's Dexter is just as enthusiastic about starting a family; however, after his wife starts to suggest something more sinister may be at play when it comes to her fertility struggles, he begins to think it may all be in her head.

Czurchy is best known for his work on TV mega-hits like The Resident and Gilmore Girls.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Talia Donovan

FX

Talia Donovan in American Horror Story Season 12 is played by Golden Globe-winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Not much is known about Talia, aside from the insinuation in recent trailers that she is somehow connected to Anna's fertility journey, perhaps working with those who have been tormenting the potential soon-to-be mother.

Rodriguez previously worked with American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy on the hit drama Pose, a series she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Series Drama for her work on. She was also heard as the voice of Nightbird in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Annabelle Dexter-Jones - Adeline

FX

Annabelle Dexter-Jones takes on the role of Adeline in Delicate. Details remain scarce on the character, but she looks as though she could possibly be a member of the cult holding Anna back from having a baby.

Dexter-Jones can also be seen in HBO's Succession and Under the Silver Lake.

Julie White - Io Preecher

FX

Io Preecher is played by TV mainstay Julie White. Io seems to be closely connected to Anna's fertility troubles, as she is seen wearing cult-like garb in several trailers for the series.

White is best known for her role as Nadine in the hit 90s sitcom Grace Under Fire, and her other credits include Michael Bay's Transformers franchise and The Nanny Diaries.

Debra Monk - Dr. Carla Hill

NBC

Debra Monk portrays one of the medical professionals tied to Anna's fertility journey, Dr. Carla. Not much else is known about the character, except she seems to be one of the people who is doubting Emma's conspiracy about outside forces dictating whether she has a baby or not.

Monk has previously appeared in The Devil's Advocate, NYPD Blue, and The First Wives Club.

Denis O'Hare

FX

American Horror Story alum Denis O'Hare joins Delicate in an undisclosed role. He can be seen in the series' official trailer laughing in Anna's hospital room, seemingly tying him to the medical side of her fertility journey.

O'Hare has been a part of seven previous Seasons of American Horror Story, as well as titles like Garden State and Michael Clayton.

Billie Lourd

FX

Billie Lourd returns to the American Horror Story franchise after she last played Dr. Hannah Wells in Season 11 (titled NYC). It remains a mystery who Lourd will play in Season 12, but she can be seen alongside Kim Kardashian's Siobhan, potentially playing an assistant of some sort to the social and business magnate.

Lourd is best known as the daughter of Hollywood icon Carrie Fisher. Her most prominent credits include the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy (alongside her mother), Scream Queens, and Olivia Wilde's coming-of-age comedy Booksmart.

Leslie Grossman

FX

Leslie Grossman's American Horror Story: Delicate role also has yet to be disclosed, but - just like Billie Lourd - she has been featured in market material in Siobhan's office, likely meaning she works for Kim Kardashian's character.

Grossman has appeared in five previous seasons of the horror anthology, along with NBC's The Good Place, and American Dad!.

Zachary Quinto

FX

Another American Horror Story alum, set to appear in Season 12 of the FX series is Zachary Quinto. Who exactly Quinto is playing remains unknown. However, fans do know he will be appearing in a cameo capacity and will get to share the screen with Kim Kardashian at some point.

Quinto's appeared in Seasons 1, 2, and 11 of American Horror Story prior to his cameo in Season 12. Fans can see the actor elsewhere in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek film reboot, and Heroes.

Odessa A'zion

Hulu

Odessa A'zion joins the fray in American Horror Story Season 12. No information is currently available on A'zion's character.

A'zion will be familiar to fans of 2022's Hellraiser reboot, and the American version of Ghosts.

Dominic Burgess

FX

No name has been given for Dominic Burgess' American Horror Story Season 12 character, but he popped up in the series' teaser trailer, going head-to-head with Kim Kardashian's Siobhan, seemingly questioning her motives.

Burgess has a credit on one other American Horror Story episode, playing Phil in Season 8. The English character actor can also be seen in Feud, Star Trek: Picard, and The Good Place.

American Horror Story: Delicate debuted its first episode on Wednesday, September 20 on FX.