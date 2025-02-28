Chet Hanks' Running Point character, Travis Bugg, may not be real, but he is based on one of basketball's most electric athletes.

The new Netflix comedy stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, a prominent businesswoman who becomes the president of the professional Los Angeles Waves basketball team.

Hudson stars alongside a stacked cast in the show, co-starring with Brenda Song, Marissa Reyes, and several actors playing athletes, including Chet Hanks as the wildcard Bugg.

Is Travis Bugg a Real Person?

Running Point

Chet Hanks brings Travis Bugg to life in the new Netflix series, Running Point, the problematic point guard of the show's central basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves.

While the character may seem steeped in the professional basketball world, Bugg is not a real person and is instead a work of fiction based loosely on an actual NBA personality (like many elements of the show).

Running Point in its entirety is like this: The Los Angeles Waves are not a real team but are based on the Los Angeles Lakers. Kate Hudson's leading woman, Islan Gordon, is also entirely fake but is based on the longtime Los Angeles Lakers President, Jeanie Buss.

Despite Travis Bugg being an entirely original creation, actor Chet Hanks confirmed he had one former NBA star in mind when playing the character. According to an interview with Esquire, Hanks confirmed his Running Point floor general is based on former NBA point guard Jason "White Chocolate" Williams.

When asked who he took inspiration from for his Netflix character, Hanks revealed Jason Williams was the person, saying he messaged the former NBA champion when they were filming, but "he left [him] on 'seen:'"

"Jason Williams. They called him White Chocolate. I was watching his highlight reels and shit. And I actually sent him a DM: 'Hey dude, I’m doing this character and I’m trying to base it off you. Would you be willing to talk with me?' And he left me on 'seen.' [Laughs.] So, Jason Williams, if you’re seeing this interview, hit me back."

He said that the casting description for the character immediately drew Williams to mind for him, asking for a "white guy, covered in tattoos, a wannabe rapper, and a huge liability because of what he posts on social media:"

"I got an audition through a casting call, just like everybody else, but the character description said, 'He’s a white guy, covered in tattoos, a wannabe rapper, and a huge liability because of what he posts on social media.'"

Hanks joked about him being a bit of a loose cannon, just like his character and the NBA player he based him on. He remembered the casting directors reaching out to him and saying, "Look, we want to give you this role, but we just want to make sure you don’t do anything or post anything crazy:"

"I think they were a little unsure. They knew that I was great for the role, but in real life they were a little worried about casting me for the reasons that I just described in the character. So they had a Zoom call with me and were like, 'Look, we want to give you this role, but we just want to make sure you don’t do anything or post anything crazy.' And I was like, “'eah, I won’t. A hundred percent. I got you.' But you’ve got to admit, it’s kind of funny that this is a life-imitating-art situation. You guys are worried about the same things that the powers that be are worried about this character."

In another conversation with Netflix, Hanks admitted that his character is " just an exaggerated version of [himself]" with a bit of Williams mixed in there:

"I just got the audition like anybody else. Travis was so similar to me — honestly, he’s just an exaggerated version of myself. That’s what made me want to play him. The character description said he’s a white guy, he’s tatted up, he’s a wannabe rapper, and he’s always getting in trouble because of what he posts on social media. So I thought, 'Man, if I don’t get this role, I might as well just quit.'"

Bugg is "like an alien," Hanks lamented, positing that he "doesn’t think that he’s being ridiculous" and is "completely in his own world:"

"I look at [the character’s range] as an opportunity to show more depth, so it was not hard to find a balance at all. But that’s also what I love about Travis: He’s really spontaneous. The whole purpose of the character is that he’s a wild card. You never know what you’re going to get from him. So [his evolution] fit into the role. What’s funny about him is he doesn’t think that he’s being funny. He doesn’t think that he’s being ridiculous. He’s like an alien. He’s completely in his own world, but I think deep down, he’s just genuine — that’s what makes him lovable."

For fans who do not know, Jason Williams is one of the flashiest point guards of the modern NBA era, playing in the league from 1998 to 2011.

In his 12 seasons on an NBA roster, Willaims became known by many for his "White Chocolate" nickname, something he acquired thanks to his smooth style of play and unorthodox streetball style of play (which included some truly wild dribble moves and passes).

He played for five teams during his NBA career but is perhaps best known for his years as a part of the early 2000s Sacramento Kings, where he starred alongside Chris Webber, Vlade Divac, and Peja Stojaković.

He won an NBA championship in 2006 as a part of the Miami Heat, a team he joined that summer via trade, playing alongside NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.

While Hanks' Travis Bugg shows off all of these Jason Williams' tendencies in the way he plays in the series, the former NBA star's off-court antics also greatly inspired the Running Point character.

While becoming a fan-favorite during his NBA tenure, Williams was mired in controversy throughout his career. He had some drama spells, including cursing out fans at games, failing to comply with the league's anti-drug policy, and getting into it with journalists.

Running Point is streaming on Netflix.

