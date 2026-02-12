Every Upcoming Robert Pattinson Movie Releasing Before The Batman 2

The Batman 2 may still be more than a year away, but fans will have no lack of Robert Pattinson movies to enjoy in the meantime. The 39-year-old British actor, best known for his performances in hits like Twilight and Harry Potter, was thrust into the spotlight like never before in 2023, as he was cast as the next iteration of the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' critically acclaimed The Batman.

Now, more than three years later, Pattinson is headed back to the bat-cave, with a sequel to his much-celebrated DC blockbuster in the works for October 2027. Production on the new film is reported to kick off sometime later this year, with a release date set for October 1, 2027. The upcoming Batman film will feature Pattinson alongside some A-list talent, including Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson.

Even though The Batman 2 is still over a year and a half away, the R-Patt faithful will have no lack of content to tide them over, as the beloved actor already has five projects lined up before his next outing in the cape and cowl.

Every Robert Pattinson Movie Coming Before The Batman 2

The Drama

A24

Robert Pattinson's most imminent movie role is set to arrive this April in A24's The Drama. This new romantic comedy (of sorts) from director Kristoffer Borgli (Dream Scenario) stars Pattison alongside fellow comic book movie alum Zendaya as a soon-to-be-married couple in the lead-up to their wedding day.

Coming off Pattinson's moody, broody work as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, it might be a nice breath of fresh air for fans to see him take on what seems to ba a flitty role as a hopeless romantic. However, there may be connective tissue between the two characters. While plot specifics for The Drama are still being kept under wraps, something sinister seems to be lurking under the new movie's skin. Its first trailer appears to tease that its central set of nuptials will not be all sunshine and rainbows.

The Odyssey

Universal Pictures

2026 will see Robert Pattinson appear in a pair of The Batman-level blockbusters. The first arrives on July 17 in Christopher Nolan's hotly anticipated The Odyssey. The upcoming adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic will follow Matt Damon's Odysseus as he embarks on a harrowing journey to reunite with his wife Penelope.

Pattinson will bring to life Antinous in the new film. Similar to Bruce Wayne, Antinous is a playboy of ancient Greece, one of Penelope's suitors presented to the thought-to-be widow in Odysseus' absence. However, unlike Pattinson's DC character, Antinous is known for being arrogant, stuck-up, and the most disrespectful of Penelope's potential lovers.

Dune Part 3

Warner Bros. Pictures

The second of Pattinson's major 2026 blockbuster plays will hit the theater screen in December (on the same day as Avengers: Doomsday) with the arrival of Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part 3. Set to adapt the events of the second Dune book, Dune: Messiah, Dune 3 will explore Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi world in the years after Paul Atreides' rise to emperor.

After playing the hero in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, Pattinson will take a walk on the villainous side in the new Dune film. He will reportedly bring to life the terrifying Scytale, a shapeshifting Face Dancer, who stands opposed to Timothée Chalamet Paul.

Primetime

Lionsgate Pictures

No release information for this next project has been made public, but it is expected to arrive before the next Batman film. Pattinson is set to lead the upcoming Primetime from A24 and Some Kind of Heaven's Lance Oppenheim. The new movie, based on the book To Catch a Predator by Chris Hansen, follows a TV news presenter as he revolutionizes TV news with his innovative tactics for investigating underground crime.

Pattinson will play the Hansen stand-in, playing a journalist who will stop at nothing to get to the bottom of a story. While very outside of his work as Bruce Wayne, Pattinson's Primetime role is superheroic in a sense, as he stops criminals from their nefarious pursuits.

Here Comes the Flood

Warner Bros. Pictures

The last known project on Robert Pattinson's upcoming slate (outside of The Batman 2) is Here Comes the Flood. The new movie from City of God director Fernando Meirelles and X-Men franchise writer Simon Kinberg (who is also set for a new Star Wars movie trilogy) stars Pattinson alongside mega-stars in Denzel Washington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Danai Gurira.

Here Comes the Flood shares some key similarities with Pattinson's work in The Batman, centering on the dark and gritty world of crime, as it follows a bank teller, a guard, and a master criminal who team up for the heist of a lifetime.