Following a flood of rumors and speculation around a potential breakup, fans now know the truth behind Rissa and Quan's relationship status.

Rissa G (Clarissa Caleb) and Quan (Shaquan Roberts) have been posting on their shared YouTube page since 2018.

The channel (which has 3.23 million subscribers) revolves around day-in-the-life, couples' routines, and general lifestyle vlogs showing audiences an inside look into their lives.

Their most popular video, garnering over 10.5 million views, is a live birth and creation of Rissa delivering their first child together in November 2021.

Considering the intimate nature of their content and openness with their viewers, Riss and Quan breaking up would be a hard pill to swallow for many.

Did Rissa and Quan Break Up? Explained

Rissa and Quan

The popular YouTube couple Rissa and Quan are at the center of breakup rumors, leaving fans in a state of confusion and concern.

While Rissa has been posting content that suggests all is well, such as clips from their recent trip to the Bahamas, Quan's social media activity has been more troubling.

He shared a picture on Snapchat looking stressed and another showing an empty plate with a caption about his lack of appetite, suggesting emotional distress.

Despite these signs, there is no concrete evidence of a breakup, and fans are left speculating and hoping for clarity from the couple themselves.

In addition, Rissa was recently spotted without her ring, further fueling breakup speculations.

Quan has also been seen at his mother's house and in the hospital, dealing with migraines and apparent emotional turmoil. Despite posting a picture of them holding hands in the hospital, the situation remains ambiguous.

Many fans believe the issues may be related to family conflicts rather than infidelity.

Rissa and Quan Address The Rumors

In a video titled "addressing everything..." on the official Riss and Quan YouTube page, the couple discussed the rumors about their broken relationship and unhappiness.

In response to fans believing they broke up, the couple addressed their followers with a heartfelt apology. The couple emphasized that while their relationship might seem perfect from the outside, they face challenges just like anyone else.

Rissa and Quan admitted to handling a recent serious issue immaturely by taking it to social media, which resulted in misunderstandings and rumors.

They clarified that they did not break up, although the emotional intensity at the time led to a social media post suggesting otherwise. The two reassured fans that such an incident would not happen again and emphasized their commitment to maintaining privacy about specific details of their issues.

Finally, they also debunked false rumors, such as infidelity and paternity doubts, and expressed gratitude to their supporters for their understanding and prayers.

However, despite them stating they haven't broken up, many fans believe that their relationship isn't in a good place and there still could be more to this story.

Many are speculating that Rissa caused some of the conflict based on the way the two interacted in the most recent video.