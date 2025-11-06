Reasonable Doubt Season 4 Hulu Renewal In Doubt Following Creator Raamla Mohamed's New Comments

Reasonable Doubt creator Raamla Mohamed gave an honest reflection about her future, leading to some concerning comments about a potential Season 4 renewal. Hulu's legal drama is currently enjoying its third season run on the streaming service as it continues the story of Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a criminal defense lawyer, who has earned a reputation for pushing boundaries to ensure that her clients stay out of jail. The series earned a third-season renewal in November 2024, fueled by its standout sophomore season’s impressive performance on Hulu. The Season 3 pickup came a month after the Season 2 finale.

Reasonable Doubt Season 3 premiered on Hulu on September 18, 2025, with episodes being released weekly ahead of its finale on November 13. While the series is still at the meat of its run on Hulu as it focuses on Jax representing a famous actor named Ozzie, who was accused of murdering his girlfriend/stylist Wendy, speculation is rampant about whether Season 3 will be its last or if there are more in the cards for Reasonable Doubt.

Speaking with BlkScript, Reasonable Doubt creator Raamla Mohamed addressed her future following her recent signing of an overall deal with 20th TV in November 2024.

Mohamed admitted that she is uncertain about what her next project is, noting that she is still "trying to figure out what the next thing is:"

BlkScript: "Now, you've also recently signed an overall deal with 20th TV, which means you'll be developing and producing more projects and drama, comedy, limited series across networks and streaming platforms. Is there anything that you might be able to speak on at the moment?"

Raamla Mohamed: "No, nothing at the moment, but I am trying to figure out what the next thing is. You know, I think that's the question. Because for me, I really want to be able to do something I'm excited about."

Mohamed also reflected on what projects she want to do in the future, pointing out that she wanted something that she can really connect to:

"I've always said, even when I've interviewed for other jobs, everyone has their strength and for me, my strength is being a fan of a show. Like that's how I know a show. I'm like, 'Oh, I really connect to it.' So I think about, 'As a fan, what do I want to see?' I mean, 'Scandal' was perfect for me because I was in my 30s, black woman, I remember once I was at home, and I realized I was eating popcorn and wine, not even like on purpose. So for me, I was like, 'Oh...' Like it was so exciting for me to work on that show, because I was like, 'Oh, this is like exactly what I would watch if I weren't writing on the show.' So for me, it's about it's about thinking about, what's gonna excite me? What am I going to be a fan of? And so I really want to be careful and in how I kind of choose that next thing."

Mohamed's comments seemingly cast doubt on a potential Season 4 for Reasonable Doubt, considering she is uncertain about what her next project is. However, it's still possible that she has no idea what the future holds for the show, and she may have wanted to wait until Reasonable Doubt Season 3 finishes its run on Hulu this November.

Reasonable Doubt stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Watson mainstay, Morris Chestnut, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey. The series premieres new episodes every Thursday on Hulu at midnight PT.

What to Expect in Reasonable Doubt Season 3's Remaining Episodes

Reasonable Doubt Season 3, Episode 3 continued Jax's quest to protect her client, Ozzie, who was being accused of murdering his girlfriend, Wendy. However, it has been confirmed by the first two episodes that Ozzie is no saint, and he was hiding many secrets from Jax that could potentially jeopardize the case.

It turned out that Ozzie had secretly been in contact with Alex Hill, who is somewhat involved with Wendy's death. To those unaware, Ozzie was arrested after the police discovered that the gun used to kill Wendy belonged to him. Still, Jax helped him to get out of jail for a $5 million bail, but he needed to be in his best behavior to gain the sympathy of the jury.

Unfortunately, Ozzie started using drugs again after Wendy's death, leading to reckless antics that could worsen his looming trial. After he overdosed on drugs, it was revealed that Ozzie was abused when he was a teenage boy by an older woman, meaning that this is why he started consuming drugs in the first place.

Making matters worse, the episode's ending confirmed that Alex Hill saw Ozzie during the night of the murder, and they were together, meaning that he wouldn't have killed Wendy. However, Alex refused to testify, leading many to believe that he might have blamed Ozzie for the murder as a way to seek revenge. Why he did that remains to be seen, and it is expected to be explored in the remaining episodes.