The Reasonable Doubt showrunner has not been shy about her hopes for a potential Season 3, and her optimism may be justified.

Streaming now on Hulu, Reasonable Doubt transports its audiences to the world of high-stakes law as it follows Emayatzy Corinealdi's Jacqueline "Jax" Stewart, an L.A. defense lawyer as she navigates the ins and outs of the courtroom to get her way.

The series' second season came to an end on October 17, and no word on a potential third season has yet been announced.

Reasonable Doubt Season 3 Teased by Creator

Hulu

In the wake of the Reasonable Doubt Season 2 finale, the show's creator, Raamla Mohamed, hinted that a Season 3 may be on the horizon.

In a lengthy post on her personal Instagram, Mohamed shared her excitement for a potential third season, writing, "Let’s get this season three:"

"If you’ve made it this far down, wow!!! Congratulations to you!! And also thank you again everyone including the many, many people I missed!! Now let’s get this season three!!!!"

She would follow this up with another allusion to wanting a Season 3 (despite no official announcement having been made public at the time of writing) in a second post on Instagram.

This time around, she shared a capture of the Hulu streaming charts, with Reasonable Doubt Season 2 sitting in the number one spot. In it, she wrote, "Y’all want that season three now or what:"

"IKTFR!!!!!!!!!!!! Y’all want that season three now or what!?!?! Let us know below!"

How Likely Is Reasonable Doubt Season 3?

As of writing, there has been no indication whether Reasonable Doubt Season 3 will happen or not.

It is still so soon after Season 2's finale started streaming, that any news will likely take a bit of time to be made public (if a third season does go forward that is).

However, in the meantime, the series seems to be making a pretty good case for why it should get the rubber stamp to move forward with more episodes.

Since its debut in August 2024, Reasonable Doubt Season 2 has been a hit on Hulu. With each new episode, the series continued to peak viewer's interest, constantly occupying a stop in the top 10 streaming titles on Hulu at any given time.

It has even taken hold of the number-one spot on multiple occasions, beating out streaming hits like the recently released Tell Me Lies (which is also awaiting a Season 3 renewal).

Given that the show has managed to find such success on what is likely a fairly inexpensive production budget, it seems highly likely that a third season will be greenlit at some point soon.

Season 2 was officially renewed by Hulu in April 2023, roughly five months after Season 1 came to an end. That could mean it may be some time before fans ever find out if a potential Season 3 will happen.

Reasonable Doubt Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.