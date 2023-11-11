Queen Charlotte Season 2: Will More Episodes Get Released?

Will Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story return for Season 2 on Netflix? Here's what we think the future may hold.

After finding great success in Regency-era romance Bridgerton across its first two seasons, Netflix expanded the world with its first spin-off in Summer 2023, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The show covered two tales taking place across two periods, loosely based on the story of British monarch King George III and his wife Queen Charlotte.

Is Queen Charlotte Returning for Season 2?

Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was released on Netflix with six episodes and was billed as a "limited series," implying there are no plans to continue the prequel tale into a second season, but the story isn't quite that simple.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, creator Shonda Rhimes confirmed "there have been questions" about continuing Queen Charlotte; however, she is "not having conversations" about the future yet.

Rhimes added her desire to live with Queen Charlotte and King George "forever." But she was clear the tale told in the limited series was a "closed-ended story." Regardless, she ended her statement by confirming she is "not ruling anything out:"

"I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

So, while the current answer is very much no, Queen Charlotte will not be returning for Season 2 on Netflix, plans could still change down the line.

Will Queen Charlotte Ever Return?

Netflix

Queen Charlotte arrived to mass acclaim with 95% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and quickly became one of Netflix's most-viewed shows of all time, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the streamer dive deeper into this world.

Netflix recently declared its intentions to "be in the Bridgerton business for a long time" after renewing the show through to a fourth season, with Season 3 already wrapped production and expected to release in 2024.

In an interview with Hello!, Shonda Rhimes was asked about the chances of more spin-offs, confirming there is "no plan" for any specific prequels, although she is intrigued by the story of Lady Violet:

"There’s no plan to explore anybody in particular… Although, in writing it I got very interested in Violet’s story. So, we’ll see."

Unless anything changes shortly, it seems far more likely fans will find themselves looking into more Bridgerton prequel tales rather than Queen Charlotte Season 2.

The focus right now will undoubtedly be on getting Bridgerton itself back on Netflix for Season 3 in the coming months, after which focus will turn to Season 4.

But with many theorizing Season 4 may be the last for Bridgerton and with Netflix still looking to continue its focus on this universe, fans should prepare for plenty more other spin-offs to come over the years.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is streaming now on Netflix.