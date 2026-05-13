Disney+ Announces Plan To Fix Punisher: One Last Kill (Official)

The Punisher: One Last Kill builds momentum early, but a major audio issue is derailing the viewing experience for many. As The Punisher: One Last Kill receives widespread critical praise, those using surround-sound setups noticed a hiccup. The dialogue volume is severely low, with conversations sounding muffled and distant. Another technical problem involved poor sound mixing, as dialogue was routed to the rear speakers rather than the center channel.

Disney+ support publicly acknowledged One Last Kill's audio problem by responding to a fan on X, stating their team is aware of the particular issue and is "working on a solution" as of the time of the post:

"Hello! Thank you for reaching out and letting us know you're experiencing no audio while watching 'The Punisher: One Last Kill.' The good news is that our team knows about this particular issue and is working on a solution as we speak. If there’s anything else we can do for you as we continue to work on a solution, please let us know!"

While no specific timeline has been given for when Disney+ will fix the issue, it's worth noting that streaming platforms often replace audio tracks without a full reupload.

Marvel Television

Outside of the audio technical problem, another notable issue in The Punisher: One Last Kill was a jarring VFX moment involving Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle after he was pushed out of a building and fell on a crate during a rooftop fight sequence.

Upon impact, the shot cut to a digital double that looked like low-quality graphics (some even compared it to Joel from PlayStation's The Last of Us). This single moment went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Marvel Television

The Hollywood Reporter noted that a source close to the production claimed this was a "real in-camera shot," with Bernthal performing the initial fall before his stuntman took over for the impact shot.

Although the audio and VFX issues frustrated viewers and made dialogue hard to hear, The Punisher: One Last Kill continues to be praised for its brutal action and Jon Bernthal's compelling performance as Frank Castle.

Why Technical Issues Shouldn’t Define The Punisher: One Last Kill

Marvel Television

It's worth noting that technical glitches like poor audio mixing and a single jarring VFX shot are fixable. It doesn't change that The Punisher: One Last Kill is a strong MCU entry in the world of street-level storytelling.

Despite its shorter-than-expected runtime, The Punisher: One Last Kill managed to give fans exactly what they've wanted from Frank Castle: a thrilling, non-stop character study that pushed him to his limits while also reinventing him in a way that sets up his appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Technical hiccups can't erase the strong writing and the emotional weight of Bernthal's version of Frank Castle, reminding fans why his portrayal is one of the strongest in the MCU.