Marvel Studios Officially Recasts 1 Key Netflix Character For MCU Reboot

Marvel Television's The Punisher: One Last Kill officially recasts a major character tied to Frank Castle's past, and the decision makes a ton of sense. The Punisher: One Last Kill is a reboot of Frank's MCU story after his significant team-up with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. The Special Presentation will revolve around Frank's attempt to find meaning and purpose beyond his endless cycle of violence, allowing the show to explore the guilt over his family's death and his struggle to leave the Punisher mantle behind.

At the 0:31 mark of the official trailer for The Punisher: One Last Kill, a brief flashback shows a young Lisa Castle, Frank's deceased daughter, marking the character's continued integration into the MCU following the Netflix Punisher series. However, the role has been recast with a new, currently unconfirmed young actress.

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This is a practical decision to replace Nicolette Pierini, who originated the role in the Netflix series, given that she was a child at the time of filming in 2017 and several years have already passed. By recasting the actress, The Punisher: One Last Kill gains better visual consistency without relying on archival material.

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The recasting of Lisa Castle in The Punisher: One Last Kill suggests that the character plays a significant role in the Special Presentation, possibly pushing Frank (via hallucinations) to regain his purpose while finding the right balance between vigilantism and violence.

Marvel Television

The subtle recast keeps Frank Castle's emotional core intact, leading to poignant flashbacks and visions that could be crucial to turning his life around in the show.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 12, one week after the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale.

The supporting characters in The Punisher: One Last Kill are deeply woven into Frank Castle's legacy, reflecting the man he was, the losses that broke him, and the violence that still defines him.

Aside from Lisa Castle, the upcoming Special Presentation will also bring back another major MCU Netflix character: Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore), Frank's old friend and fellow veteran, who represents his moral compass in the series.

While the trailer implied that Curtis would appear only in flashbacks and hallucinations, set photos revealed that they would reunite in person, leading to an honest conversation about what's really going on in Frank's mind and his path to vengeance.

Other characters in the Special Presentation include Roe Rancell's Dennis and Mila Jaymes' Charli, but their roles in the grand scheme of things remain unknown. Some have speculated that they could be on the civilian side of Frank's personal mission, possibly being targeted by his enemies.

The main big bad in The Punisher: One Last Kill is Ma Gnucci, the ruthless matriarch of the Gnucci crime family, who has a personal vendetta against Frank. Based on the title of the Special Presentation, it's reasonable to assume that Ma Gnucci is the one he is trying to kill and put an end to his cycle of violence (for now).