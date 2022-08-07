Punisher's MCU Return Might've Just Been Accidentally Announced

Despite their series having ended over three years ago, Punisher and the other Defenders are the talk of the town. Whether it was their Marvel shows making the transition from Netflix to Disney+, or Daredevil getting his MCU introduction in the upcoming She-Hulk, there is plenty to be excited about for fans of these street-level supes.

But what is happening with the rest of the Defenders crew? There have been talks of a Jessica Jones introduction to the MCU coming shortly, but fans are itching to know what is going to happen with Jon Bernthal's Punisher. The character has not been seen or heard from thus far in the MCU, and Bernthal has not been shy when it comes to addressing how the character would work alongside other Marvel Studios projects.

Well, turns out that fans may not have to wait long for news about at least one more Defender, as an MCU Punisher project has seemingly been leaked.

More Punisher Incoming?

Marvel

Appearing at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, Netflix Marvel star Rosario Dawson seemingly confirmed that the MCU will bring back the Punisher

Speaking at a panel on Sunday, the Claire Temple actress said she had "found out yesterday that the Punisher was happening again" and was excited because the Jon Bernthal series was the only of the Netflix Marvel shows that Dawson did not appear in:

"I hadn't heard that announcement, but I found out yesterday that the Punisher was happening again. So, I feel like it's my second chance, because that's the only one of the shows I wasn't in and I love Jon Bernthal. So, lets all make it happen collectively guys.

It's unclear whether Dawson meant a reboot of the series or a return for Bernthal in the role.

When Will Punisher Return?

Oh no! What is happening at Marvel Studios? That is two accidental slips of unannounced projects in less than a week.

Rosario Dawson has made a mistake here. It is just a matter now of what exactly she is talking about. It is currently unknown if this Punisher project will be a full reboot, a continuation from Punisher Season 2 on Netflix, or just that Jon Bernthal is back to cameo alongside the likes of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock.

Cox has made it clear that he wants Bernthal back, but the Punisher actor has made it very clear that he is only coming back if it is done right. So, if it were to actually happen, when can fans actually expect to see the character on-screen?

Well, with Daredevil: Born Again on the calendar, and the potential for a couple of Netflix characters to show up in She-Hulk, Bernthal's return could be sooner rather than later. Right now, Born Again feels like the perfect place to drop the Punisher for an MCU debut, going from there into his own series similar to how it was done on Netflix.