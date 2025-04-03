The stakes are high as a group of Emergency Room doctors, headlined by stars Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell, navigate loss and romance in Netflix's Pulse.

The new medical drama chronicles the story of Dr. Danielle Simms as she unexpectedly becomes Chief Resident of the Emergency Room (ER) of Miami's Trauma 1 Center at the expense of her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Xander Phillips.

Netflix's Pulse 2025 Cast Guide: Every Main Star Who Appears

Willa Fitzgerald - Dr. Danielle Simms

Willa Fitzgerald

Willa Fitzgerald leads the cast of Pulse as Dr. Danielle Simms, a third-year resident at Maguire Medical Center who is in a secret relationship with the Chief Resident, Dr. Xander Phillips.

After Dr. Phillips is suspended due to their romantic relationship coming to light, Dr. Simms becomes the new Chief Resident just as a looming natural disaster arrives in Miami.

She must embrace the challenge of keeping the ER together as more trauma cases arrive while trying to find a way to coexist with the former love of her life, Dr. Phillips.

Fitzgerald is best known for her roles in The Fall of the House of Usher, Scream: The TV Series, and Strange Darling.

One of her prominent roles is playing Roscoe in Reacher (who is nowhere to be found in Season 3).

Colin Woodell - Dr. Xander Phillips

Colin Woodell

Dr. Xander Phillips (played by Colin Woodell) is the highly-respected Chief Resident of the Maguire Medical Center's Emergency Room.

Things go downhill for Dr. Phillips after his secret relationship with Dr. Simms is exposed by their colleagues, leading to his eventual suspension.

However, due to the overwhelming number of trauma cases, the Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine had to bring Phillips back to work with the rest of the team.

As their roles are now reversed, combined with their sudden breakup, Dr. Phillips must navigate the awkwardness and stay professional as they try to save lives in the face of disaster.

Woodell is part of the star-studded cast of The Continental, The Flight Attendant, and Fly Me to the Moon.

Jessie T. Usher - Dr. Sam Elijah

Jessie T. Usher

As part of Pulse's stellar cast, Jessie T. Usher portrays Dr. Sam Elijah.

Dr. Elijah is another third-year emergency resident and Danielle Simms' best friend.

After news breaks about Simms and Phillips' relationship, Sam is surprised to find out that he was the last to learn about the pair's workplace romance.

Usher is best known for playing A-Train in The Boys Season 4. The actor also appeared in Smile and Tales of the Walking Dead.

Jack Bannon - Dr. Tom Cole

Jack Bannon

Joining the cast of Pulse is Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole.

Dr. Cole is a second-year surgical resident who is clearly interested in the workplace romance between Simms and Phillips since it is office gossip.

Bannon previously appeared as Alfred Pennyworth in Pennyworth. The actor can also be seen in The Imitation Game, Endeavour, and Medici.

Arturo Del Puerto - ER Nurse Luis Dominguez

Arturo Del Puerto

Arturo Del Puerto appears as beloved ER Charge Nurse Luis Dominguez, a close associate of Dr. Tom Cole and Dr. Sam Elijah.

Del Puerto's other feature credits include The Lincoln Lawyer, Godfather of Harlem, and For All Mankind.

Jessica Rothe - Cass Himmelstein

Jessica Rothe

Cass Himmelstein is a senior ER nurse who accidentally learns about Simms and Phillips' relationship. Jessica Rothe plays the character on screen.

Rothe is best known for leading the cast of the Happy Death Day movies. She is also part of the cast of Virgin River Season 6, Boy Kills World, Gaslight, and Body Brokers.

Jessy Yates - Dr. Harper Simms

Jessy Yates

Jessy Yates stars as Dr. Harper Simms in Pulse.

Harper is Danielle's sister, and she wants to protect and support her above anything else.

Yates has credits in Me, Skillsville, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Néstor Carbonell - Dr. Ruben Soriano

Néstor Carbonell

Néstor Carbonell appears as Dr. Ruben Soriano, a veteran doctor who is not a fan of Dr. Simms' appointment as the new Chief Resident of the ER.

Carbonell's other credits include appearances in Shogun, The Morning Show, and Lost.

Daniela Nieves - Camila Perez

Daniela Nieves

Daniela Nieves portrays Camila Perez, a third-year medical student who referenced Grey's Anatomy after a tense conversation with Dr. Simms in Episode 2.

Nieves is known for her roles in Vampire Academy, Five Points, and Lethal Weapon.

Chelsea Muirhead - Sophie Chan

Chelsea Muirhead

Sophie Chan is a charismatic and smart surgical intern who is part of the core team of Dr. Simms in the ER.

Chelsea Muirhead, a Filipino-Scottish actress, plays the character, whose past credits include Impulse, Slo Pitch, and Warrior.

Justina Machado - Dr. Natalie Cruz

Justina Machado

Dr. Natalie Cruz (played by Justina Machado) is the Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine at Maguire Medical Center.

Dr. Cruz is responsible for promoting Dr. Simms to Chief Resident after suspending Dr. Xander Phillips.

Machado also starred in One Day at a Time, Six Feet Under, and Final Destination 2.

Ash Santos - Nia Washington

Ash Santos

Ash Santos plays a recurring role as Nia Washington, a confident and resourceful EMT from a tight-knit family.

Santos is known for her roles in Mayor of Kingstown, True Story, and American Horror Story.

Santiago Segura - Gabriel Moreno

Santiago Segura

Santiago Segura portrays Gabriel Moreno, a longtime ER nurse who is described by his peers as a team player.

Segura is part of the cast of Walker: Independence, Grey's Anatomy, and 47 Meters Down.

Sophia Torres - Vero Cruz

Sophia Torres joins the cast of Pulse as Vero Cruz.

Torres can be seen in 9-1-1: Lone Star and Come Find Me.

All episodes of Pulse are now streaming on Netflix, following its premiere on the streamer on April 3.