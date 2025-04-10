Pulse Netflix: Here's Why Danny Had to Report Xander

Danny Simms and Xander Phillips' controversial romance in Pulse has led to a much-talked-about human resources (HR) report that raises the stakes for both of them at Maguire Medical Center.

In Netflix's medical drama, which premiered on April 3, Dr. Danny Simms is a third-year medical resident who works under the supervision of Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips. Based on that dynamic alone, it is clear that the pair's relationship is not ideal.

However, the strong feelings between Danny and Xander were too much handle for both of them, leading to an intimate relationship that ended in workplace controversy.

The Real Reason Why Danny Reported Xander in Netflix's Pulse, Explained

Willa Fitzgerald

While Danny and Xander end up in a relationship months before the controversy, a happy ending for the pair in Pulse does not happen, mainly due to Danny's HR complaint.

The complaint stems from rumors that Xander was let go from his previous workplace (Kennedy Medical Center) due to sexual harassment.

This revelation makes Danny view Xander in a new light; she thinks he is using his position as her boss to pressure her into a relationship.

Danny decides to file the complaint after receiving support from her sister, Harper Simms (played by Pulse breakout star Jessy Yates).

The HR complaint leads to Xander's suspension, with Danny taking over as the new Chief Resident. However, the ex-lovers face the challenge of working together amid Hurricane Abby's arrival in Miami.

Fast-forward to the finale, the truth behind what happened to Xander at Kennedy Medical Center is unpacked, with him coming clean to Danny about everything.

A year before he transferred to Maguire, Xander accidentally killed a young patient named Julio, and this was covered up by his powerful and wealthy parents to protect their reputation as a family. So no, Xander wasn't fired due to sexual harassment.

Did Danny & Xander End Up Together in Pulse?

Colin Woodell

After the revelation, Danny finally understands Xander's side of the story, and she decides to withdraw her HR complaint for both of their sakes.

However, due to workplace changes, the pair don't end up together at the end of Pulse.

Throughout the 10 episodes, Danny Simms (played by Willa Fitzgerald, part of Pulse's star-studded cast) endures a horrible disaster, takes over as Chief Resident, works with her ex-boyfriend, and powers through workplace gossip.

By the end, a completely honest conversation with Xander and a long-time apology from him are more than enough for Danny to finally let go, be happy, and choose herself in the meantime.

While Danny and Xander go on their separate ways, many would agree that it is for the best. A romance between them would be more difficult now that Xander has been promoted to an attending position at Maguire Medical Center.

Despite everything, Pulse's ending suggests that Danny and Xander are happy and comfortable as they experience growth in their professional and personal lives, albeit separated from one another.