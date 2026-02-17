Prime Video’s God Of War TV Series Has a Chance To Achieve What Fallout Never Could

Despite still being some time before its release, the Amazon Prime Video God of War series already has a leg up on the streamer's other tentpole video game TV adaptation, Fallout. Prime Video is leaning hard into bringing some of the biggest names in interactive entertainment to the screen in a new way as part of its upcoming slate. Fallout Season 2 just came to a close, a new Mass Effect series is in development, and the God of War TV show is just about to get rolling, with production imminently getting started in Vancouver, Canada.

While all of these properties will accomplish the same thing, in showing off a selection of the most beloved worlds in all of gaming in a new way, there is one way God of War, specifically, is already outpacing its Amazon-bound competition. As part of Sony PlayStation's recent State of Play presentation, it was announced that God of War studio, Sony Santa Monica, had started work on a remake of the classic God of War trilogy, originally released on PS2.

This reveal means that fans of the series will have a remake of the original games to look forward to or actively play at the time of the God of War TV show's release, something Fallout fans have been begging for.

The God of War TV show will adapt the story of the franchise's Norse Saga, as told in God of War (2018) and God of War: Ragnarok. The series comes from Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ronald D. Moore, and is set to star Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst as Kratos. No specific release information for the series has been revealed at this time.

Fallout Fans Will Be Furious Over The God of War Remake

Amazon Prime Video

One of the biggest sticking points for audiences surrounding Prime Video's Fallout series has been that it has never had a new release of the Fallout games to play alongside it. Since Season 1, fans have called for either a Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas remake to capitalize on their renewed enthusiasm for the brand after the show.

However, these calls have been met with relative silence. The closest thing that the Fallout faithful have received has been show-themed content in the online multiplayer title Fallout 76, as well as the recently announced Nintendo Switch version of 2016's Fallout 4.

Sony has already outdone Fallout maker Bethesda on this front, announcing that remakes of the original God of War trilogy are on the way, before the TV show even goes into production.

With filming on God of War set to kick off in the coming weeks, the upcoming Prime Video series could end up seeing the light of day as early as late next year. While that might be a little soon for these remakes, as they were announced to be early in development at the time of their reveal, it should count for something that fans at least know the remake projects are on the way.

According to Xbox insider Jez Corden (via Windows Central), Fallout remakes are in the works; Microsoft and Bethesda have just not announced them yet. In a lengthy post from January 2026, Corden posited, "We are eventually getting a Fallout 3 remake...as well as Fallout: New Vegas:"

However, we are eventually getting a 'Fallout 3' remake in the vein of 'Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered,' as well as 'Fallout: New Vegas' on top."

Yet these remake projects remain unannounced from the Xbox maker, leaving fans frothing at the mouth for something to play in the Fallout universe that has some connective tissue with the show.