Netflix's Power Rangers Reboot Gets Promising Update (Report)

Netflix's Power Rangers reboot series is still set to happen despite concerns from fans.

In June 2022, it was announced that Jenny Klein (The Witcher, Jessica Jones) is attached as the showrunner of Entertainment One's Power Rangers series on Netflix, collaborating with Jonathan Entwistle who will oversee the new shared universe. This came after Klein signed an overall deal for television content with eOne.

Before the series, Entwistle, via Deadline, will spearhead a new Power Rangers film where he revealed on his now-deleted Twitter page that it is part of the same canon as Klein's Netflix series, describing it as a "cinematic universe."

Is Netflix’s Power Rangers Series Still Happening?

TV Line provided a brief update about the Power Rangers reboot show on Netflix, noting that a Hasbro representative told them that "development is ongoing."

This update comes after Deb Thomas, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Advisor of Hasbro, reassured fans in February 2023 that the Power Rangers brand "continues to drive value and remains an important part" of the company's portfolio:

“Despite an impairment, the brand continues to drive value and remains an important part of our brand portfolio. 'Power Rangers' revenue grew last year (2022). The brand celebrates its 30th anniversary this year with a new scripted special on Netflix, the third season of 'Dino Fury' (Cosmic Fury), and ongoing development into a scripted young adult series with writer/showrunner Jenny Klein and Jonathan Entwistle. “

Although this latest update is promising, the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the recent actors' strike by the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists could derail the plans for its development.

Netflix's Power Rangers showrunner Jenny Klein has been vocal about her support for the WGA strike, with her even sharing images of her picketing on Twitter.

While there's a good chance that development may be stalled, it's possible that other aspects of the reboot series that are not related to writing could still be ongoing.

What’s in Store in Netflix’s Power Rangers Reboot?

While the exact plot details of the upcoming Power Rangers reboot film and series are still unknown, a previous rumor mentioned some notable details about the two projects.

According to a rumor from SFX Gazette, via a scooper named Jin, the same team from the movie will appear in the series. Moreover, these new Power Rangers are rumored to not be the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team and there will be less Zord fights.

In terms of tone, Netflix is rumored to showcase a more serious approach for the reboot series, similar to Lionsgate's 2017 Power Rangers movie. In addition, Japan is also expected to play a major part, but it remains to be seen how the country fits in the Power Rangers puzzle.

Hopefully, once the strikes are resolved, more concrete news about the Power Rangers reboot will emerge online.

Netflix's Power Rangers reboot series has no release date yet.