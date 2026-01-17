Ponies Season 2 Possibility Addressed by Haley Lu Richardson & Emilia Clarke

The possibility of Ponies Season 2 is still up in the air, but Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson have some ideas about what's next for their characters in the show's sophomore run. Peacock's latest action thriller series follows the story of two American women, Bea Grant and Twila Hasbeck, as they are forced to become undercover spies for the U.S. Government following the deaths of their two husbands who who were actual secret agents. As expected with espionage shows, there are many twists and turns in the Season 1 finale that have fans begging for a continuation.

While Ponies has yet to be renewed for Season 2, lead stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson spoke with TMS to share a fun comment about what their characters will be like next season, with Richardson speculating that both Bea and Twila will be "as dangerous as a kitten with sharp nails" if the show returns:

Q: "What happens when two such PONIEs become the most dangerous people in the room? Haley Lu Richardson: "Dangerous?" Emilia Clarke: "I mean, dangerous people in the room is like, is that intentional? What kind of danger are we talking about? ... We're a work in progress, but by the end of the show, we are very good at spies, at being a secret agent." Haley Lu Richardson: "I think if there's a Season 2, maybe we'll be as dangerous as a kitten with sharp nails." Emilia Clarke: "Yes, agreed. Agreed."

Peacock

Aside from the many questions left unanswered by the insane Ponies Season 1 finale, David Iserson, the show's co-creator, told Collider that they designed the show as an "ongoing" series and they pitch the show as having "multiple seasons," meaning that there is a strong chance for a Season 2:

Collider: "Was there ever a version of the ending that offered more emotional resolution?" SERSON: "No. We always pitched this as an ongoing television show, which, for a while, was kind of out of vogue, but now I think it is back. We didn't see this as a closed story from any version of it. When we approached our actors, it was hard to cast a show with famous people. It's much easier to say, 'Oh, we need to be there for six months.' So, all the actors knew that going in, and when we sold this show to Peacock, we told them the whole story, covering multiple seasons. It changed, but there are things that we will hold on to from the beginning."

Moreover, fan reception toward Ponies is incredible, considering that it has a current 95% critic score and 73% audience score from Rotten Tomatoes. This means that there is a strong appeal for the show, and a Season 2 could end up being a win for Peacock. In terms of rankings, Ponies is ranked second on Peacock in the United States, further proving that there is demand for the female-driven spy thriller.

Embracing a second season for a show like Ponies is right up in Peacock's alley because the streamer is known for renewing original shows they deem successful, such as The Paper, Poker Face, and Twisted Metal.

Created by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson, Ponies is an eight-episode series that stars Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson, Adrian Lester, Vic Michaelis, Petro Ninovskyi, and Nicholas Podany. The series premiered on Peacock on January 15, 2026.

Why Ponies Season 2 Has the Potential To Be the Best One Yet

Peacock

Ponies Season 1 ending basically opened many storytelling possibilities that would make a possible sophomore run of the series the best one yet.

For the uninitiated, the shocking finale revealed that there was an unexpected betrayal within the ranks of the CIA, and it came from Cheryl, the wife of senior agent Ray, who later turned out to be working for the KGB. Cheryl planted and detonated a bomb inside the CIA, sending the embassy into chaos.

This betrayal is expected to have massive repercussions for the rest of the core characters since they didn't see this one coming. It will be interesting to explore Cheryl's newfound dynamic with the enemies and the main protagonists.

Moreover, the fact that Ponies Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, which left Bea and Twila's fate hanging in the balance, and the anticipation of seeing if they make it out alive, creates more buzz for a potential second season.

The revelation that Bea's husband, Chris, who was initially thought to be dead, was later revealed as another mole for the KGB could further elevate the stakes for Bea as she grapples with the betrayal of the love of her life (which eerily mirrors the Victor twist from The Copenhagen Test in a way).