10 Pokemon LEGO Sets That Need To Happen In 2026 & Beyond

LEGO has unveiled its first wave of Pokémon sets, and fans are already throwing around ideas for what they want to see next. Nintendo's beloved monster-collecting franchise is just the latest video game brand to get LEGO's brick-based treatment. This new offering will debut later this year, with six total sets (one exclusive to LEGO Insiders members), adding yet another way for fans to show their love for the uber-popular gaming brand.

As is often the case, these first few sets are likley just the beginning. This is especially true when it comes to Pokémon, as the franchise remains the largest multimedia entertainment property in the world.

And with new games reported to arrive later this year, as well as a new live-action TV adaptation from Netflix, LEGO would be smart to keep the good times rolling and get to work on even more Pokémon-based fare for collectors to enjoy.

10 Pokémon LEGO Sets We Need Right Now

Gen 2 Starters Set

Nintendo

Seeing as the Gen 1 Starters got their own set as part of Pokémon's debut LEGO offering, it would make sense that, for whatever the iconic toy brand has planned next, it includes a Gen 2 Starters set.

If this were to follow the Gen 1 set already announced, it would be a larger diorama-based set, focusing on the third evolution of the starters from Pokémon Gold and Silver (Meganium, Feraligatr, and Typhlosion). Nostalgia for the classic generations of Pokémon is at an all-time high.

So, a Gen 2-based offering could be the perfect thing for longtime Pokémon fans waiting to honor their favorite games in the series.

Legendary Birds (Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres)

Nintendo

Another of these trio diorama sets that makes sense would be one based on the legendary birds seen in the original Pokémon Red and Blue games.

This triumvirate of element-based birds, known as Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos, has long been one of the most iconic groups of legendary creatures in the entire franchise.

With the Gen 1 Starters set already announced, LEGO has shown that it can create these epic brick-based set pieces for fans to put on their mantle, and the legendary birds feel ready-made for precisely that.

Mew & Mewtwo

Nintendo

While technically two different Pokémon in the official Pokédex, Mew and Mewtwo will be forever intertwined.

Mew was the first god-like being of the Pokémon franchise. Its DNA was used in experiments by humans to create another ultra-powerful creature, Mewtwo, a man-made Pokémon created to harness the same energy as the iconic "New Species Pokémon."

The results of the Mewtwo experiements did not exactly go as planned, as he quickly turned on humanity and launched a full-on effort to have Pokémon rise up against their trainers. With the pair of Pokémon being so closely connected, as well as being some of the most iconic in the series, they would be perfect LEGO set candidates.

Dragonite

Nintendo

Whether it be Charizard, Groudon, or Salamence, the Pokémon fandom loves itself a dragon. And can you blame them? There are some badass scaly creatures within the Pokémon franchise.

One of the dragon-esque characters who started it all for Pokémon fans was the beloved Dragonite. Known for being the last evolution in the Dratini evolutionary line, Dragonite is a plump winged beast who looks like he would be as much your best friend as your fierce Pokémon protector.

The character, who has been around since Gen 1, feels like a natural next step for the franchise's LEGO-based efforts, specifically for a large model-style set like the Pikachu or Eevee sets in this first wave of releases.

Lucario

Nintendo

There is nothing cooler than Lucario. The Generation 4 Pokémon, which debuted as a part of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl in 2006, is the second and only evolution of the adorable Riolu, standing tall as a ninja-like fox character.

In the years since its introduction to the Pokémon franchise, Lucario has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire canon.

In fact, it is one of only a handful to get their own character slot in the acclaimed Super Smash Bros. series. It was also named the second most popular Pokémon of all time among fans, as revealed by a Japanese 2025 fan poll (via Reddit)

Greninja

Nintendo

Sitting right behind Lucario on that unofficial Japanese Pokémon fan poll is the badass Greninja. Greninja stands on the ranking as the third most popular Pokémon in the franchise and the second most popular starter, only behind the beloved Charizard.

This ninja-like frog is the third evolution in the Froakie evolution line and, like Lucario, was also featured as a fighter in Nintendo's crossover fighting game franchise, Super Smash Bros.

Greninja put its stamp on the Pokémon world, starting with Pokémon Sun and Moon. With his iconic hand-on-the-ground superhero pose, it is easy to see how the character would be styled into a new LEGO set.

Eevee-lutions Set

Nintendo

An Eevee-lutions LEGO set would perhaps be one of the biggest ever (read more about LEGO's biggest sets ever here). Eevee was first introduced in Gen 1 as a lovable fox character that had the power to evolve into several variants based on which element-based stone was attached to it.

This trend of giving Eevee new evolutions has ballooned over the years, with a total of eight different Eevee-lutions: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon.

This potential set could see a smaller Eevee in the middle with all eight of its colorful evolutions circling around it, providing Eevee fans a conversation piece unlike any other.

Ho-Oh & Lugia

Nintendo

If Gen 1's legendary birds deserve a LEGO set of their own, so too do Gen 2's. Ho-Oh and Lugia debuted as part of Pokémon Gold and Silver, being the cover Pokémon for each release.

Known as the Tower Duo, Lugia serves as the Pokémon universe's Guardian of the Seas, while Ho-Oh is the Guardian of the Skies. These two uber-powerful creatures were the driving forces of the Gen 2 games (along with the legendary cats), making them about as iconic as they come in Pokémon.

A LEGO set based on these two characters could be incredibly epic. With each representing different parts of the Pokémon world, this could see the two monsters flying around one another with waves of water and gusts of wind blowing around them.

Rayquaza

Nintendo

Rayquaza is another legendary beast that feels ready-made for a Pokémon LEGO set. This sky-faring serpent came to be in Gen 3 of the Pokémon franchise, being the hidden legendary (akin to Mewtwo in Gen 1) of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire.

The creature would eventually become the mascot of its own game in the form of Pokémon Emerald. Rayquaza is known as one of Pokémon's super-ancients, protecting Earth from incoming meteors by eating them for sustenance.

A twisting Rayquaza LEGO set that would see the green-scaled dragon fashioned to look like it was flying through the sky feels like it could be one of the most epic LEGO products in the brand's history.

Upcoming Gen 10 Starter Trio

Nintendo

One way LEGO could add a fun twist to its Pokémon offering moving forward is to include a new set based on the upcoming Gen 10 Starter Trio set, set for release alongside the new games.

By all accounts, Generation 10 of the Pokémon franchise is set to debut sometime in late 2026. Reportedly titled Pokémon Wind and Waves, this duo of new monster-collecting titles will introduce, as every other Pokémon game to date has, three new starter Pokémon for players to pick at the start of the game.

What a fun way to ring in the start of Gen 10 than by allowing collectors to show their love for the upcoming games with a LEGO set based on its starters? While LEGO is typically known for recreating characters/moments that fans have some level of nostalgia for, this could be a unique way for the brick-based brand to do something a little more 'finger on the pulse' than the rest of its lineup.