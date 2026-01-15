LEGO Leak Reveals 10 More Pokémon Sets Releasing In 2026

Even more Pokémon LEGO sets have been revealed for release in 2026. Nintendo and The LEGO Group kicked off the new year with a special announcement, revealing that Game Freak's beloved series of monster-collecting video games would be getting the LEGO treatment for the very first time. This initial wave of sets included an epic Gen 1 starters diorama, an adorable Pikachu model, and a LEGO Insiders-exclusive Pokémon Center.

While fans were excited by the first batch of Pokémon LEGO releases, they were also quick to look ahead, pondering what sort of brick-based models could come from Nintendo's new toy-based venture in the future. Well, LEGO did not wait long to unveil what could be next for the new LEGO subbrand, as several more Pokémon LEGO sets have been made available online.

Fans on Reddit spotted listings for 10 additional LEGO Pokémon sets, scheduled to arrive sometime over the next 12 months. Each of these particular product offerings does not have specific pricing or release information.

They are expected to hit store shelves sometime over the summer, and each of them has been confirmed to include Smart Brick functionality (a new addition to the LEGO offering, allowing LEGO sets to come to life via various twists and turns of specific pieces).

Breaking Down All 10 of the New Pokémon LEGO Sets

Squirtle's Training Buggy Adventure

With no precedent from the games or TV series, the "Squirtle's Training Buggy Adventure" set could really be anything. One can assume it will include the lovable Gen 1 starter, Squirtle, perhaps with a trainer or two rolling over some dunes in a buggy of sorts.

It would be fun if this particular LEGO set drew inspiration from the beloved Pokémon Snap video game, featuring a Squirtle at the helm of the vehicle fans know and love from the acclaimed Nintendo 64 Pokémon spin-off.

Charmander's Wild Encounter with Geodude

Another Gen 1 starter receiving the LEGO treatment with this next wave of Pokémon LEGO sets is everyone's favorite orange-scaled fire lizard, Charmander. However, he will not be alone, as his set, dubbed "Charmander's Wild Encounter with Geodude," also includes mention of the iconic rock Pokémon.

While notably not including any indication of a battle between the two characters (like some other sets on this list), this could be a mountainous set that features a Charmander and a Geodude interacting in the wild without any intent of harming one another.

Pikachu's Training House

The "Pikachu's Training House" set could be the closest thing to a LEGO Pokémon Gym offering that fans are going to get. This will likely be a larger diorama of a Pokémon training facility with franchise figurehead Pikachu featured prominently.

It is unclear whether this set will come with a Pikachu minifigure or if the structure will be based on Ash's iconic electric mouse, but either way, fans of the series mascot will have yet another LEGO offering to put upon their shelf after a larger Pikachu model was announced as part of the brand's first wave of Pokémon products.

Cubone vs Gengar's Ghost Challenge

It would not be Pokémon LEGO if the brick-based brand did not render its take on the series' central act of Pokémon battling. The first of (what seems to be) these battle-centered sets will see a Cubone going up against a Gengar.

Titled "Cubone vs Gengar's Ghost Challenge," this could potentially include the adorable Cubone forced to tackle several ghost Pokémon outside of the terrifying Gengar. Perhaps the whole Ghastly evolution line will be present, including models based on Ghastly, Haunter, and Gengar.

Jolteon vs Charizard

This next battle-based set, "Jolteon vs Charizard," will be based on a Gen 1 heavyweight bout for the ages. Charizard and Jolteon are two of the most beloved Pokémon in the entire franchise, making this potential battle something of a Sophie's choice for fans.

Without any further branding to go off of besides the names of the two Pokémon set to appear in this set, it would not be all that surprising if this were LEGO's take on the traditional Pokémon battle arena, as seen in the anime.

Scorbunny Evolution

LEGO's initial Pokémon lineup seems to be incredibly starter-heavy, and this next entry is no exception to that. The "Scorbunny Evolution" set will be based on the fire rabbit starter, which debuted as a part of Gen 8 (Pokémon Sword and Shield).

It will likely be one of LEGO's larger model kits, featuring all three evolutions of the Scorbunny line (Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace) posed together in the ultimate Scorbunny conversation piece.

Stadium Bus

Every trainer needs a ride to their next battle, and LEGO's "Stadium Bus" will seemingly be that. This set also has no precedent from the games or anime, making it rather hard to predict what exactly it could end up being.

However, one can likley expect it to be a Pokémon-themed bus outfitted with all sorts of iconography from across the series, as well as various Pokémon and Pokémon trainer riders climbing aboard to hop a ride to their next heated competition.

Eevee Evolution

While Pikachu is the official mascot of the Pokémon franchise, Eevee has an argument for being a close second. The adorable fox, which debuted all the way back in Generation 1, can be evolved into various element-based variants depending on the type of precious stone it is given.

This makes it unique, as it has eight distinct evolutions (aka eeveelutions) instead of the one or two of most Pokémon. The "Eevee Evolution" set will likely honor this uniqueness on the Pokédex, being based around Eevee and its numerous forms.

Dojo House and Riolu

In an unofficial 2025 poll among Japanese Pokémon fans, it was determined that the badass ninja dog Pokémon, Lucario, was the second-most popular creature in the franchise, right behind Charizard. So, it would make sense that at least its evolutionary line gets the LEGO treatment in some fashion.

The "Dojo House and Riolu" set will be based on Lucario's previous evolution, Riolu. It will seemingly see the pint-sized powerhouse in a dojo of some sort, working on its "Rock Smash."

Mewtwo Lab

As one of the very first legendaries in the Pokémon canon, Mewtwo has become one of the most iconic creatures in the entire franchise. Created as a human-made clone of Mew, Mewtwo is an experiment gone awry, as it views the bond between humans and Pokémon as unnatural, vowing to end humanity's reign on the world and usher in a new age of Pokémon.

Fans can relive the origins of this fan-favorite Pokémon with the forthcoming "Mewtwo Lab" set. It will more than likely include several human minifigures, a large laboratory setup, and, of course, Mewtwo sitting in a test tube at its center.