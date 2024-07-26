A contingent of people are canceling their Netflix subscriptions in July 2024, and it has nothing to do with the service's content or rising cost.

After the great streaming correction of 2022 (as Wall Street experts have called it), Netflix bounced back fairly well.

Following the stagnation of subscriber numbers, the company nearly returned to its former glory, hitting just about 278 million users worldwide and matching its five-year stock high in early July (per Macro Trends).

Netflix Users Canceling Over Shocking Reason

Reed Hastings

Large swaths of people are canceling their Netflix subscriptions and making it known online in a public manner.

Subscribers to the platform (mostly Republicans) are leaving the streamer in the rearview following Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings' July 2024 donation to the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

Hastings offered $7 million to Harris' presidential efforts after she declared for the election and President Joe Biden dropped out of the race (per Business Insider).

The Netflix executive is just the last big name to support Harris and her campaign, with Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, and George Clooney already announcing their support of the United States Vice President.

Some see the political contribution as the corporation's stance in the election and have opted to cancel their accounts.

A common sentiment among those canceling their subscriptions is that they claim Harris (who is traditionally more progressive than the typical Republican candidate) is a "communist," and they will not support a company willing to back someone like that, via @markgreenpoint on X (formerly Twitter):

"I canceled Netflix because the co-founder Reed Hastings donated $7 MILLION to Kamala Harris' campaign. I don't support companies that support communists."

Others believe that Netflix is just the tip of the iceberg, and they are willing to cut themselves off from any company that would support Harris or a Democratic campaign in any way.

It is worth noting that these sorts of donations are nothing new in U.S. politics. For decades, those with the means - tech billionaires or the average American citizen - have been able to financially back a campaign they align with.

Thanks to the laws of corporate autonomy (where a corporation operates and is legally separate from the people that make it up), one cannot forget this is the person donating and not the company itself.

The candidate most of these detractors support, Donald Trump, made a similar style donation to a Harris campaign in 2011 - supporting the politician who would eventually become his rival candidate - in her campaign to become the California Attorney General.

The U.S. Presidential Election takes place on November 5.

Read more about U.S. politics:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 2024 Controversy Explained

The Sum of All Fears Movie Ending & Neesun Dorma Meaning Explained Following Trump's RNC Speech

JD Vance Height Controversy Explained: How Tall Is He Really?