Peacemaker Director Finally Reveals the Sons of Liberty's End Goal

Peacemaker's Sons of Liberty have one main goal that they fight for, as described by the show's director. Peacemaker Season 2 is delivering some of DC's darkest material ever, as the series took a wild turn in Episode 6, with the story taking place in the newly introduced alternate dimension. This includes a scary new group called the Sons of Liberty, who quickly made an impact on this story upon their debut.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn (who also works as one of Peacemaker Season 2's directors) spoke about the Sons of Liberty's main goal in the story. While introducing a new team of heroes, Peacemaker Season 2 delivers multiple new antagonistic figures, including the Sons of Liberty. This team did not make it very far into the story, but their mission is one that will be felt for a long time.

Speaking with Phase Hero's Brandon Davis, Gunn touched on the idea of the Sons of Liberty being in a grey area in terms of their place as heroes or villains. While he admits that they are "still kind of terrorists," the DCU's top executive also explained that they are "fighting for...racial equality," hoping to see people of color get their own freedom in this alternate universe:

"Now we’ve seen that he’s killed the Sons of Liberty, who are…are they the good guys? I don’t know! They’re killing DMV workers. I don’t know if that’s good. They’re still kind of terrorists, but what they’re fighting for is racial equality; that’s what they want. And so, they want some freedom for those people, so they’re good in that respect."

HBO Max

First introduced in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 3, the Sons of Liberty were introduced as a group of terrorists who tried to blow up a building. One of their members revealed that they were "united in fighting [their] oppressors," who have "ruled all of [them] under their corrupt thumb." While Peacemaker and his family took them out by the end of that episode, fans now know that they wanted a world with racial equality in a dimension where that does not exist.

What To Expect From Earth-X in Peacemaker Season 2

HBO Max

After six episodes, fans now know that Earth-X is far from what Peacemaker initially thought it was, as a Nazi regime is ruling over this universe's citizens. Believing at first that the Sons of Liberty were criminals who needed to be stopped, Gunn's quotes indicate they were on the right side of the moral compass, pushing for a sense of racial equality before being killed.

The end of the most recent episode took fans on a wild turn, as David Denman's Keith Smith led a charge against Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo when she became the only non-white person in the neighborhood. Adding to the terror in this is that the alternate version of Freddie Stroma's Vigilante is a member of the Sons of Liberty, who is hellbent on keeping the established order in his world.

As Peacemaker learns the truth about his alternate-universe family and their way of life, the stage is set for a major battle of conscience as he has to decide what his place in the world is. Particularly with his friends now on Earth-X, they will have to convince him that he belongs with them rather than his family, which has proven to be horrible in both worlds.

With two episodes left to explore this alternate world more fully, plenty of drama and action are sure to ensue while Christopher Smith and co. dive into action against their enemies.

While the Prime Earth in the DCU has superhero teams like Superman's Justice Gang, this alternate Earth instead has the Top Trio (featuring Peacemaker, Captain Triumph and Blue Dragon). It's unclear what happened to some of the notable heroes from the main DCU Earth in this dark dimension, but that will likely be revealed in the final two episodes of the season.



