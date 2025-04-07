Here's Why 'One Piece' Just Replaced Franky's Voice Actor

Fans took notice, as the One Piece anime returned with a new voice actor for series mainstay, Franky.

Since 2000, Kazuki Yao has voiced the iconic Straw Hat shipwright and has provided his vocal talents to many other characters in the One Piece franchise.

After the franchise took its foot off the pedal in October 2024, taking an extended break for the first time in years, some wondered if Yao (who was 65 at the time of the hiatus) would return when the series returned.

Did Franky's Voice Actor Change on One Piece?

One Piece

Franky's One Piece voice actor was changed when the beloved long-running returned from its most recent hiatus.

Kazuki Yao, who has voiced Franky in hundreds of One Piece episodes over the last 25 years, took a step back, starting with the release of Episode 1123. The Straw Hat shipwright is now voiced by Subaru Kimura (known for playing Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen).

Yao announced his departure from the series in a statement on X, sharing that he is officially retiring from voice acting. "A sad farewell has come," he wrote, telling fans, "I've decided to step off the Sunny for now" in reference to the Straw Hats' iconic pirate ship, The Thousand Sunny:

"A sad farewell has come After walking through life together for nearly a quarter of a century, the parting with that guy… Is it like an out-of-body experience? A gap has formed between me and Franky, whom I see as my ideal… So I’ve decided to step off the Sunny for now. It’s frustrating! It’s sad!! I’m seriously sorry, but I’ve prepared a *suuuper* replacement! Look forward to JF on 12/22."

In the brief time since Yao left the series, his replacement has not been taken too kindly by longtime One Piece fans. Kimura's arrival on the series was met with plenty of skepticism, as some do not think the new voice actor can match Yao's tone quite right to make the transition as seamless as possible.

Others have called out the new actor for different reasons. Kimura is seen by many as a controversial figure. In 2020, an Instagram post surfaced of the actor mocking the lip plates worn in some African cultures, with detractors calling the Jujutsu Kaisen star racist.

This is not the only time Kimura has found himself in hot water. The Ricky voice is also a well-known Japanese rapper who, at one time, made an online post in blackface (as preserved by fans on X).

What Happened to Franky's Voice Actor on One Piece?

One Piece

No matter one's thoughts on Franky's new One Piece voice actor, it is hard to say Kazuki Yao will not be missed; however, it was seemingly time for the series staple to take a step back from the long-running series.

Yao is 65, making him five years older than the typical retirement age of Japanese workers, 60. While it is his right to keep working if he wants to, there comes a time when everyone needs to call it a career.

It has been stated that Yao's health may have influenced his decision to step away from the series. Fans noticed in the months leading up to his One Piece departure that Yao's characters in the series began to sound quite different than he once did.

This dates back to early last year, as audiences began to voice their concerns over the actor's growing inability to articulate as well as he once did.

Yao has not commented on his health personally but has reached out to worried fans since he announced his departure. In a December 2024 Instagram post, Yao revealed himself to be in good spirits despite what seemed to be health-related changes in his voice, telling inquiring fans, "I'm not dead yet:"

"Seeing all your warm messages, I’m seriously so touched! Can’t believe how much y’all love Franky… that idiot!! I ain’t dead yet! Nope, not crying, okay?! Anyway, I’m Kazuki Yao, actor and entertainer."

The One Piece creative team tipped its hand at Yao, confirming in a post on X that one of the reasons for the series departure of the actor (who also played the character Jango in the anime) was "due to [his] poor health:"