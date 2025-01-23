On Call Season 2 Gets Promising Update from Producer

A producer from Amazon Prime Video's On Call gave viewers a positive update on the status of Season 2.

Created by Dick Wolf (the mastermind behind franchises like Law & Order), On Call is his latest hit drama to come on air in 2025. It centers on a Long Beach PD training officer and her rookie partner as they patrol Southern California.

The series first debuted on Prime Video on January 9 with a full-season drop.

Amazon Prime Video

Speaking with TVLine, some of the biggest names from Prime Video's On Call shared their thoughts on the end of Season 1 and what could come in a possible Season 2.

Producer/star Lori Loughlin (recently seen in the final season of Blue Bloods) addressed how "complex" the show's characters are and how little is known about them:

"They're very complex, and there’s a lot we don’t know about them."

She spoke further about her hopes that stories for those characters can be told in "many seasons" to come, teasing a possible renewal for On Call Season 2.

Executive producer Elliot Walsh further addressed the relationship between two of the show's lead characters, Troian Bellisario's Officer Traci Harmon and Loughlin's Lieutenant Bishop.

He stressed that the two "have a very deep respect for each other, as female officers in a male-dominated profession," although that "doesn't come across" at times.

Fellow executive producer Tim Walsh added how the team tried to "make these characters as unexpected and do things as in real life," leaving plenty of surprises in store:

"We set out to try and make these characters as unexpected and do things as in real life. Nobody can tell what someone’s going to do from one moment to the next, and it was a surprising turn for that character. Sergeant Lasman and Harmon also have that surprising relationship. We just wanted to be unexpected."

Discussing some of the material between Harmon, Diaz, and Lasman, including Lasman losing his promotion to lieutenant to Bishop and Bishop stopping Harmon's transfer, producer Dick Wolf admitted that material is being laid out for "a future season:"

"That’s a future season. We hope that you’ll help spread the word so that we can tell that story in Season 2."

Walsh later expressed hope for On Call to continue into Season 2, pointing out that he and the team "left some threads" that need to be followed up on:

"We left some threads. The fentanyl trade that Smokey was involved in, that’s still out there hanging out there for us to take. And then just all really the character stuff, quite honestly, that we want to explore more deeply in Season 2. That’s really the focal point, is the two leads."

Bellisario added to that hope, noting how her character's relationship with Diaz is "just infinitely complicated."

She further shared her gratitude to be on the show and play "a woman who is not leading with her looks." Getting to not focus on the romantic side of things, she looks forward to continue building her other relationships and see how she and her fellow leads can grow:

"And I felt really grateful coming onto this show because I am playing a woman who is not leading with her looks. She’s not dealing with anybody in a romantic way. She’s dealing with somebody in a very, very vulnerable and intimate way, but they are partners. And so I think what I’m very excited to continue to mine with Brandon and with his character of Diaz is, how much more can they be to each other? How much more can they learn from each other and how can they grow?"

When Will On Call Season 2 Release?

On Call is already a milestone series for creator Dick Wolf, and after captivating fans in Season 1, the question now is if and when a second season could be greenlit.

For the most part, barring any unexpected changes, the main On Call cast should all be expected to come back if new episodes are produced (see more on On Call cast member Rich Ting here).

Dick Wolf's shows have mostly become a well-oiled machine with his decades of experience on TV, although On Call is his first show to be a streaming exclusive. Nevertheless, the expectation is that Season 2 should not have any issues being renewed.

With streaming shows sometimes having longer gaps between seasons than network TV shows, Season 2 could be ready to go anytime between early and mid-2026, assuming no issues arise. However, for the time being, the biggest question is if it gets renewed at all.

On Call (one of Prime Video's most anticipated 2025 series) is now streaming in full on Amazon Prime Video.