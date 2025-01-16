Rich Ting is a series regular on Amazon Prime Video’s police drama On Call.

On Call, from longtime Law & Order creator and producer Dick Wolf, follows the adventures of police officers operating in Long Beach, California. The series stars, among others, Full House’s Lori Loughlin and Troian Bellisario of Pretty Little Liars fame. Rich Ting plays Detective Sergeant Tyson Koyama.

Rich Ting Biography Details (Age, Filmmography & More)

Prime Video

Rich Ting Graduated From Yale

44-year-old Rich Ting’s (born June 12, 1980) alma mater is the Ivy League Yale University. But before that, Ting was a student from the Class of ‘98 at Archbishop Riordan, a Catholic high school in San Francisco, California.

In 2022, Rich Ting was interviewed by his former high school and was asked how his time there influenced the person he grew up to be. Ting replied that Riordan taught him about the "significance of being an accountable and responsible human being:"

"While a student at Riordan, I learned the importance and significance of being an accountable and responsible human being… I truly believe that the values and morals that Archbishop Riordan High School are founded upon not only contributed to shaping the person I am today but have also allowed me to succeed and persevere through the various adversities that life presents."

After graduating from high school in the late 1990s, Ting moved on to the prestigious Yale, where he played Division I college football and earned a bachelor’s degree in history.

Originally, Ting planned to work in a law firm. He even graduated with both J.D. & M.B.A degrees from William S. Richardson School of Law. But he ultimately chose a wildly different path when an acting job opportunity came his way.

Rich Ting Has a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do

Ting is surely a force to be reckoned with, holding a black belt (signifying the highest degree of training) in the popular martial art known as Tae Kwon Do. He earned his 1st-degree black belt when he was 13 years old.

Speaking to Shoutout LA in 2021, Ting explained that his inspiration for becoming an actor came from watching the movies made by the legendary martial artist Bruce Lee:

"As result of films like, 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Game of Death,' 'Fist of Fury,' 'Chinese Connection,' and 'Return of the Dragon,' I began training in martial arts at the age of 4-years-old. I believe that my love and passion for both martial arts and acting is very similar to the 'chicken and the egg' scenario. My interest in martial arts began the first time I saw Bruce Lee on television but I also wanted to become an actor because of seeing him perform as well."

Before Making It Big, Rich Worked In Worked In Hollywood & Asian Cinema

Shortly after starring in television projects like the surfing drama Beyond the Break and acting opposite Angelina Jolie in the 2010 movie Salt, Rich Ting packed his bags and moved to Vietnam. He starred in various productions overseas and was able to parlay his success in Asia into netting bigger roles in Hollywood

The actor discussed his achievements in Asian cinema with Shoutout LA:

“These opportunities opened doors for me back in Hollywood, and since I have fortunately remained busy working on productions back in the U.S. I have dedicated my life to pursuing my acting career and have always been open to sacrificing my lifestyle and comfort in order to have success in Hollywood.”

Rich's Favorite Role Was in Warrior

In over 15 years in show business, Rich Ting has racked up quite a few credits. He has done guest spots in popular series like Boston Legal and Supergirl, but his favorite role thus far was Bolo from the first season of the Max show Warrior.

Warrior is a period piece, set in the late 1800s San Fransisco that ran from 2019 to 2023. The program was based on an original concept from Ting’s idol Bruce Lee.

Ting detailed why playing Bolo was his all-time favorite job to Session Magazine:

"Playing the iconic character of 'Bolo' in HBO Max’s 'Warrior' has been my most favorite role of my career so far. Known for his notorious characters in 'Enter the Dragon' and 'Blood Sport,' Bolo Yeung (the real person the character of 'Bolo' was modeled after) has been someone I have also idolized due to his muscular physique and overall strong character acting."

Rich Hopes To Work With Angelina Jolie Again One Day

Rich Ting has his sights set on working alongside Eternals star Angelina Jolie once again after the two shared the screen in Salt.

He was quite effusive in his praise of Jolie to Session Magazine, calling her "brilliant" and also noting that "it would be such an honor" to be directed by her:

"I think she is an extremely creative and brilliant filmmaker, and I would jump at the opportunity to work with her again in the future. After working with her on 'Salt,' I cannot put into words how incredible, professional, and loving she is as a person… I will never forget this memorable time working with her as an actor but more importantly getting to know her as a person. It would be such an honor to say that I have not only worked with her as a fellow actor but have also been directed by her."

How To Follow Rich Ting Online

Rich Ting has multiple social media accounts including Instagram (@richtingworld), Facebook (@richtingworldofficial), X (formerly Twitter) (@richtingworld), and TikTok (@richtingworld).

On Call is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.