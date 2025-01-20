'On Call' Just Broke TWO Major TV Records

TV legend Dick Wolf is rewriting the history books with the release of his newest series, On Call.

With a full-season drop on January 9, Wolf continues his run as one of the most successful TV executives in history by creating On Call (see more on the 2025 schedule for his Law & Order franchise).

This series follows a Long Beach Police Department training officer and her rookie partner as they patrol the Southern California city for crime and emergencies. They are also on the hunt for a criminal who murdered a former department mentor, setting up plenty of drama right from the get-go.

On Call Makes History for Creator Dick Wolf

Amazon Prime Video

TV executive Dick Wolf's newest series, On Call (the 32nd scripted series crediting Wolf as a creator), makes history in multiple ways for his production company, Wolf Entertainment.

Most notable is that this is Wolf Entertainment's first-ever scripted series developed for a streaming release. The first 31 shows were all created for network TV.

This is also the first time in 25 years that Wolf Entertainment has created a series set in a half-hour format. After 2000's Arrest & Trial, every Wolf-created series in that time has utilized a full-hour timeslot (most recently seen by franchises like FBI).

Will Dick Wolf Make New Shows for Streaming Release?

Not only is On Call one of the most anticipated new Prime Video releases of 2025, it could mark a new direction for Dick Wolf after decades of success on network TV.

Noteworthy is that On Call is Wolf's first brand-new scripted franchise since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. Since then, the only other shows that list him as a creator are Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and FBI: International — all being spin-offs from other shows.

Considering Wolf's extended success on network TV, it's hard to imagine he will leave that format even as streaming shows become more normalized in the current media landscape. However, he could realistically take on both mediums moving forward, particularly if a show like On Call gains a following on Prime Video.

While Wolf has mainly developed spin-offs for over a decade, On Call is still interested in bringing new stories to life outside of what fans already know. He does not have any other new series lined up for development, but with so much on his resume, that could change at any time.

On Call is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.