Here's When Nosferatu 2024 Movie's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Fans are already wondering when Nosferatu will be available to watch online after a stellar start in theaters.

Nosferatu is a new horror film by Robert Eggers (The Northman) starring Bill Skarsgård as the vampire and Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp as the Hutter couple.

A remake of the 1922 silent classic inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula, the film combines haunting visuals with an elevated production style in order to tell the twisted tale.

It exceeded expectations during its Christmas debut, earning $40.8 million in five days and setting a new record for genre films released during the holiday. Praised for its cinematography and performances, the film's immediate success indicates an appetite for offbeat horror among younger audiences.

When Will Nosferatu 2024 Movie Be Released Online?

Distributed by Focus Features and released in theaters on December 25, it is hard to imagine the studio moving Nosferatu away from the big screen too quickly, especially with the film's assortment of spooky popcorn buckets.

Based on recent Focus Features releases, Nosferatu is likely to follow a theatrical-to-digital window of approximately 34 to 39 days.

As an example, fellow Focus Features film The Holdovers transitioned to digital after 34 days, while Dìdi took 39 days. Here is a look at four recent films distributed by Focus Features, focusing on the theatrical-to-digital release window:

The Holdovers : Theatrical: October 27, 2023 Digital: November 30, 2023 (34 days)

: Drive-Away Dolls : Theatrical: February 23, 2024 Digital: March 12, 2024 (18 days)

: Back to Black : Theatrical: May 17, 2024 Digital: June 4, 2024 (18 days)

: Dìdi: Theatrical: July 26, 2024 Digital: September 3, 2024 (39 )



Based on the early success of the gothic vampire flick, it would be very unlikely that Nosferatu follows the path of Drive-Away Dolls or Back to Black and become available on digital platforms less than three weeks after opening.

If Nosferatu follows this pattern, audiences can expect the film to hit digital platforms around January 27, 2025.

When Will Nosferatu Release On Streaming?

If Nosferatu follows the release pattern of recent Focus Features films, it will likely begin streaming on Peacock roughly 49 to 63 days after its theatrical debut.

For comparison, The Holdovers became available on Peacock 63 days after its theatrical release, while Drive-Away Dolls and Back to Black both arrived on the platform 49 days post-release:

The Holdovers : Theatrical: October 27, 2023 Streaming (Peacock): December 29, 2023 (63 days since theatrical)

: Drive-Away Dolls : Theatrical: February 23, 2024 Streaming (Peacock): April 12, 2024 (49 days since theatrical)

: Back to Black : Theatrical: May 17, 2024 Streaming (Peacock): July 5, 2024 (49 days since theatrical)

Given Nosferatu's anticipated longer theatrical-to-digital window, its potential streaming debut could align more closely with The Holdovers.

This suggests that Nosferatu might land on Peacock around February 26, 2025, offering fans a more controlled environment to experience Eggers' haunting reimagining of the vampire classic.

Nosferatu is now playing in theaters.