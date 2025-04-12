North of North Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update Following Netflix Series Release

Following its debut on Netflix, North of North may soon be renewed for Season 2 after an important production update emerged online.

North of North's Season 1 ending delivered a satisfying conclusion to Siaja's journey, which saw her reunite with her long-lost father, reconnect with her mother, and potentially find the new love of her life despite a major setback.

Anchored by the strong performance of the North of North cast, the comedy series received high praise from fans and critics due to its authentic portrayal of Inuk culture and its engaging storyline, leaving viewers to wonder if a sophomore run is in the cards.

Will North of North Season 2 Happen?

Anne Lambe

A report from Indiewire revealed that some sets of North of North constructed in Toronto were disassembled and shipped out and have been preserved for a potential second season, confirming that there is an intention for Season 2 from a production level.

This is exciting news for diehard North of North fans, considering that Season 1's ending suggests that the story of Siaja and the residents of Ice Cove is far from over.

Speaking with Elle Canada in January 2025, North of North creator Aglok MacDonald teased that "[they] can tell seasons with a story like this," indicating that Siaja's journey can expand to multiple seasons:

"We wanted to do something joyful. We wanted to do something that was comedy-forward but with a heart. A story about a young, modern Inuk woman was something that [fellow series creator Alethea Arnaquq-Bari] and I felt that we could relate to and write for as modern Inuit women ourselves. We had a few of the flagpoles kind of in place, and it felt like such a deep well of stories because we’re from the north—it’s where we’ve lived our entire lives. We have a story for everything; we can tell seasons with a story like this."

Another report from the Inuit Art Foundation claimed that North of North's series creators are considering holding training sessions to teach Inuit men how to audition, hoping that more of them will try out for roles in Season 2 after a low turnout in the debut season.

At the end of Season 1, Saija and Neevee finally set aside their differences and reconnect after spending most of the time in conflict with one another.

It also ends with the revelation that Neevee had another daughter, meaning Siaja has a long-lost sister somewhere.

Alistair, Siaja's estranged father and Neevee's romantic interest, also decides to stay put in Ice Cove so that he can be with Siaja.

In an interview with The Permanent Rain Press, Maika Harper (who plays Neevee) teased what's next for her character in North of North's potential second season, noting that "she [has] a lot of unpacking to do:"

"I think it’s kind of a big weight off of her shoulders, but it’s kind of also a transformation of a different weight. So, instead of weight on her shoulders, I think she [has] a lot of unpacking to do. I think it’s going to be interesting if there is a Season 2. I can’t talk about that. I have no idea what’s going to happen, but it’s nice to think about."

For reference, North of North first debuted on Canada's CBC network in January before releasing on Netflix globally (including the US) on April 10.

It has had an incredible start in terms of viewership, ranking #6 on the US Top 10 TV Shows Netflix charts on April 11 and ranking # 7 on April 12.

What Will Happen in North of North Season 2?

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Bailey Poching, Anna Lambe, Maika Harper

While North of North Season 1's ending resolves some of the show's intriguing storylines, there are still a lot of stories to unpack in a potential Season 2.

The revelation that Neevee has another daughter could see Siaja searching for her estranged sister. Meanwhile, Neevee could also try to reconnect with Alistair after their bad breakup in Season 1, even though he did point out that he's staying for Siaja and Bun (his granddaughter) and not for her.

At the center of Siaja's journey in Season 1 centered around her being free from her suffocating marriage with her husband, Ting (played by North of North breakout actor Kelly William).

After a tense back-and-forth that, at one point, saw Ting disappear (albeit briefly) from his hunting expedition, the pair tried to fix their marriage, but Siaja decided to move on from him after realizing that she already had feelings for someone else: Kuuk.

While the ending also reveals that Kuuk will stay in Ice Cove, he is not alone since his girlfriend, Alexis, will also stay put. This makes things complicated for Siaja since she knows that she is in love with Kuuk.

From a looming love triangle to her continued career progression at the Ice Cove Community Center, Siaja has a lot of things to juggle in a potential second season of North of North.