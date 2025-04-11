Meet Kelly William: 5 Things to Know About North of North's Ting Actor

Kelly William plays a crucial role as Ting in Netflix's North of North.

In the new comedy series, Ting is Siaja's controlling husband who only thinks about his reputation in the local town of Ice Cove.

North of North revolves around Siaja's journey of self-discovery as she finds her purpose in life and navigates the difficulties of a suffocating marriage and challenging career.

Biography Details on Kelly William (Filmography, Age & More)

Kelly William

A Major Accident Completely Changed Kelly William's Life

Kelly William's life changed after he was involved in a vehicle crash when he was 19 years old, leaving him fairly broken from the ribs down.

Speaking with the Williams Lake Tribune in January 2025, William recalled his near-death experience, telling the outlet that he "died twice on the operating table:"

"I died twice on the operating table. Both my hips [and] my pelvis was broken up so badly, my femur was shattered, I needed a metal rod from my knee to my hip, and my knee was completely busted. I was very mangled."

As a result of his injury, the actor shared that he has to rely on his muscles to compensate for the issues with his joints, saying, "I feel it every day. The stronger my muscles are, the less hard it will be on my joints."

William also reflected on his "darkest years" after the accident, noting that he suffered from alcoholism, drug abuse, and, ultimately, depression.

Despite his hard journey, William proudly noted that he is now four and a half years sober. He praised his friends and family for his smooth recovery.

One notable thank you went out to his friend, Chief Willie Sellars of Williams Lake First Nation, who pushed William to get back to playing hockey.

Kelly Was Inspired To Pursue Acting in 2009

Kelly William was inspired to pursue his dream of acting in 2009, which led him to land his first gig on a project directed by his cousin, Helen Haig-Brown.

In the same interview with Williams Lake Tribune, William explained his desire to act, pointing out that "ever since [he] kind of had a thirst for blood."

The actor also credited his friend and mentor, William Belleau, for believing that he had the tools and attitude to pursue acting:

"Without his guidance, teachings and paving the way for me, to see that this career path was actually attainable, there would be no Kelly William the actor. He's just such an amazing person."

Before North of North, Kelly Starred in Jurassic World: Dominion

Before joining the strong cast of actors in North of North, Kelly William played memorable characters in various projects.

He appeared as a notorious gunman in Jurassic World: Dominion in 2022. One of his other roles is Toby He-Dow in Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3.

His other credits include playing a firefighter in Portraits from a Fire and Levi in the short film, The Scribe of Samhain.

Kelly Took Part in The Second City in 2024

In 2024, Kelly William took his acting preparations to new heights by joining the training sessions of The Second City, an improvisational comedy enterprise based in Chicago with training programs located in Toronto and New York.

Some prominent actors from the program include Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Steve Carell, Amy Poehler, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Kelly Will Next Star in the Short, Choices

After North of North, Kelly William is set to star in the short film Choices, which is currently in post-production. He will play a character named DJ.

Choices is directed by Jessie Anthony, whose past directing credits include Brother, I Cry, El Color Negro, and Good Grief.