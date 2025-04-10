North of North is Netflix's new Canadian comedy series anchored by strong performances from its cast led by Anna Lambe, Braeden Clarke, and Keira Cooper.

The eight-episode first season of the comedy series tackles the complicated life of Saija, a 26-year-old Inuk woman living in the Arctic, who finds herself navigating a suffocating marriage and a challenging career.

North of North premiered on Netflix on April 10.

North of North Netflix Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Anna Lambe - Siaja

Anna Lambe

Anna Lambe headlines the cast of North of North as Siaja, a modern-day Inuk woman who wants to break free from the norm of being a traditional wife and mother to make a name for herself after leaving her controlling husband (whom she married right out of high school).

Aside from building a life of her own, Siaja wants to become a program coordinator and cement her place as a pillar in the community.

Lambe is best known for her roles in True Detective, Alaska Daily, and Three Pines.

Mary Lynn Rajskub - Helen

Mary Lynn Rajskub

Mary Lynn Rajskub brings Helen to life in North of North. She works as the senior administrative officer at the Ice Cove community officer (she is basically Siaja's boss).

While she may be strict at times, Helen deeply admires the Arctic, making her a well-loved community member.

Rajskub previously appeared in Presumed Innocent, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Dropout.

Keira Cooper - Bun

Keira Cooper

Keira Cooper's Bun is Siaja's adorable and loving six-year-old daughter.

North of North is Cooper's first major on-screen credit.

Maika Harper - Neevee

Maika Harper

Maika Harper joins the cast of North of North as Neevee. She is Siaja's mother and a recovering alcoholic.

As someone who struggles with difficult conversations, Neevee often uses humor and insults to address personal issues. She has a close bond with Siaja, but an unexpected revelation about her past shook their relationship at its core.

Harper has credits in Mohawk Girls, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, and Kim's Convenience.

Braeden Clarke - Kuuk

Braeden Clarke

Kuuk (played by Braeden Clarke) is a charming Inuk man who may be hiding romantic feelings for Siaja.

He works alongside Alistair as an associate of the research team dedicated to uncovering Ice Cove's secrets.

Clarke's notable credits include Skymed, Little Bird, and Outlander.

Jay Ryan - Alistair

Jay Ryan

Alistair is a handsome environmental consultant and research lead who arrives at Ice Cove to resolve a lingering personal issue from his past. The character is played on-screen by Jay Ryan.

It turns out that he had a past intimate run-in with Neevee, leading to the revelation that he is, in fact, Siaja's estranged father.

The situation becomes complicated after Siaja and Alistair share a kiss on his first day back (to be fair, she isn't aware that he is her father then).

Ryan is known for appearing in Netflix's Territory, Scrublands, and Creamerie.

Kelly William - Ting

Kelly William

Kelly William appears as Ting, a strong hunter and charming pilot. Outside of his thriving career, though, he is a difficult husband to Siaja due to his controlling personality.

In Episode 1, Siaja has had enough of Ting's narcissistic persona, so she decides to break things up with him. Still, Ting is determined to lure her back into his life.

William can be seen in Motherland: Fort Salem, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Portraits from a Fire.

Zorga Qaunaq - Millie

Zorga Qaunaq

Zorga Qaunaq plays Millie, Siaja's friend who works at the Ice Cove Community Center.

She is quirky, reckless, and innovative, and she treats her job at the community center as nothing more than a cash grab.

North of North is Qaunaq's first major on-screen credit.

Bailey Poching - Colin

Bailey Poching

Bailey Poching's Colin is Ice Cove's resident DJ and communications coordinator, whom everyone loves.

As one of Siaja's close friends, he doesn't hesitate to tell her what she needs to hear whenever she's down.

Poching's other credits include Kid Sister and Auckland.

Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds - Elisapee

Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds

Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds portrays Elisapee, the Ice Cove Community Center's receptionist. She loves to gossip and doesn't hesitate to tell the harsh truth to her co-workers.

As one of the elders of the community center, the team looks up to her whenever they want to learn about traditional Inuit culture.

Simmonds' other major role includes playing a character in 2024's True Detective.

Tanya Tagaq - Nuliajuk

Tanya Tagaq

Tanya Tagaq stars as Nuliajuk, the mythological sea goddess meant to protect sea animals. Siaja sees her during her near-death experience in North of North Episode 1.

Tagaq's other credit includes a role in True Detective.

Vincent “Vinnie” Karetak - Jeffrey

Vincent “Vinnie” Karetak

Vincent “Vinnie” Karetak joins the North of North cast as Jeffrey, Ice Cove's local dump owner, who protects Siaja after the dump fire that took place due to her misdeeds.

Karetak's notable credits include Anaana's Tent, Ukaliq & Kalla, and The Terror.

Taylor Hickson - Alexis

Taylor Hickson

Taylor Hickson guest stars in North of North Episode 6 as Alexis, Kuuk's girlfriend who flew into Ice Cove to surprise her.

Hickson's most recognizable role includes playing Raelle Collar in Motherland: Fort Salem.

The actress also appeared in Bad Genius, Deadly Class, and Giant Little Ones.

Jennifer Kilabuk - Lucy

Jennifer Kilabuk

Jennifer Kilabuk plays Lucy, Ting's cousin who had a small fight with Siaja in North of North Episode 1.

Kilabuk can be seen in The Grizzlies and Throat Song.

Anisya Todd - Judy

Anisya Todd

Anisya Todd appears as Judy, an Ice Cove native who appears to be romantically interested in Ting.

North of North is Todd's lone major acting credit.

Melee Hutton - Ellen White

Melee Hutton

Melee Hutton joins the cast of North of North Episode 5 as Ellen White, Helen's budding rival who makes an unexpected bet during an Alaskan baseball game.

Hutton is known for her roles in The Ninth, Kill Order, and Anne with an E.

Malaya Qaunirq Chapman - Auntie Eva

Malaya Qaunirq Chapman

Malaya Qaunirq Chapman stars as Auntie Eva in North of North.

In Episode 6, Auntie Eva reminds Neevee not to be too hard on Alistair, telling her that she deserves to be loved.

Chapman has credits in Restless River, Anaana's Tent, and The Embargo Project.

Solomon Awa - Lazarus

Solomon Awa

Solomon Awa plays Lazarus, an Inuk elder and Elisapee's brother who appreciates Siaja's efforts for the elders.

Awa previously appeared in Heaven's Floor and Giant Bear.

Mathew Nuqingaq - Elder Kuuk

Mathew Nuqingaq

Mathew Nuqingaq portrays the Elder Kuuk, who died amid Siaja's efforts to bring joy to the elders.

North of North is Nuqingaq's first major acting credit.

Miranda de Pencier - Teacher

Miranda de Pencier

Miranda de Pencier is part of North of North's stellar cast. She plays Bun's teacher, who talks to Neevee about her granddaughter's standing.

de Pencier's past credits include Catwalk, Anne of Green Gables: The Continuing Story, and Butterbox Babies.

Etua Snowball - Simon

Etua Snowball

Etua Snowball plays Simon, Helen's supportive husband in North of North.

Snowball is an Inuk author and actor known for his other minor role in Restless River.

Bernice Clarke - Geela

Bernice Clarke

Bernice Clarke appears in Episode 7 as Geela, Ting's mother, who clearly doesn't like Siaja.

North of North is Clarke's major on-screen credit outside of an appearance in Two Lovers and a Bear.