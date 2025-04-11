Where Was 'North of North' Netflix Filmed? Real-Life Locations Revealed

North of North's filming locations include stunning real-life places that pay tribute to the Inuk culture and Arctic icescape.

Filming Locations for Netflix's North of North

Netflix's North of North series was filmed in Iqaluit, the capital of the Arctic Canadian territory of Nunavut. It is the first major TV series to film in the Arctic.

As the most populous city in the territory, Iqaluit also served as the premier filming location for several notable films, such as Benoît Pilon's Iqaluit from 2016, The Grizzlies by director Miranda de Pencier (who is also part of North of North's A-list cast), and Vincent Ward's Map of the Human Heart.

Tundra Valley, Iqaluit

Netflix

At the center of North of North's story is the marriage of Siaja and Ting, meaning that most of the scenes occur in their house in the Tundra Valley neighborhood.

Aside from being featured in the opening scenes of North of North Episode 1, Siaja and Ting's house was prominently shown throughout the comedy series; the pair try to fix their marriage after Siaja decides to end things due to her husband's controlling nature.

The neighborhood has a stunning view of Frobisher Bay and is home to many citizens of Iqaluit.

Discovery Hotel, Iqaluit

Netflix

The Discovery Hotel in Iqaluit is a real-life location where guests and tourists experience one-of-a-kind luxury in the Arctic.

The hotel first appeared in North of North Episode 2, where Alistair and Kuuk are staying as they prepare for their research project on Ice Cove.

The Discovery Hotel's exterior is also the entrance of Saturday's Bar and Grill, where Saija confesses her feelings to Kuuk.

Lake Ontario, Ontario

Netflix

Lake Ontario served as the primary filming location of Ting and Siaja's hunting expedition in North of North Episode 1.

The lake was where Siaja fell off a boat after Ting decided to prioritize his hunt. It was also the location of the poignant meeting between Siaja and Ice Cove's sea goddess.

Lake Ontario is one of the five Great Lakes of North America and is the smallest and most easterly.

Nanook Elementary School, Iqaluit

Netflix

Nanook Elementary School appeared in North of North Episode 3 when Bun's teacher called Neevee in to inform her about her granddaughter's mishap in the classroom.

Nanook Elementary School is a real-life location and one of four elementary schools in Iqaluit that offers academic services from kindergarten to the fifth grade.

Apex Beach, Iqaluit

Netflix

North of North Episode 5 saw Siaja and the Ice Cove Community Center team engage in a competitive baseball game against the rival town for the coveted prize of gaining the contract for the planned research station. The baseball game was filmed in Apex Beach, Iqaluit.

As Iqaluit's premier beach suburb, the shore has an incredible view of the Hudson Bay Trading Post complex. When it was initially an airbase, nomadic Inuit began to settle there.

Unikkaarvik Visitor Centre, Iqaluit

Netflix

Unikkaarvik Visitor Centre in Iqaluit is the prime location where most of North of North's drama happens due to Siaja's career-changing move to take a job at the fictional Ice Cove community center.

This is where most of the characters, like Helen, Millie, and Colin, are seen doing their day-to-day activities, helping the Ice Cove community center.

Located in the capital of the Nunavut territory, the Unikkaarvik Visitor Centre is the main hub of information for guests and residents looking to make their visit to the city worthwhile.