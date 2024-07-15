My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 Gets Big Announcement: When Will It Release?

A new production announcement for My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 could indicate when the hit Netflix series will be released.

Based on Ali Novak's 2014 novel of the same name, the streaming coming-of-age drama debuted on the service in December 2023, telling the story of a young orphan named Jackie Howard who is forced from her Manhattan life to live in rural Colorado with a family of seven sons and one daughter.

Season 1 was a major hit for Netflix, raking up more than 20 million viewers in just its first month, as well as over a billion social impressions on video sharing platform, TikTok.

The show was quickly renewed for a second season, with Season 2 being announced just 12 days after Season 1's debut.

As My Life With the Walter Boys gets back in front of cameras, fans have potentially gotten a clearer picture of when Season 2 will be released.

According to an announcement on the Directors Guild of Canada's website, the hit Netflix romantic drama is set to film from July 22 to November 15 this year:

As production will again take place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, one can assume this update is legitimate, as the Directors Guild would have to list its members' involvement in any sort of production happening in its jurisdiction.

While no official release date for My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 has been announced, this filming schedule could be the first hint at when the show may start streaming.

Season 1 of the beloved teen drama kicked off filming in March 2022 and finished six months later in September 2022. It would then go on to premiere 15 months later in December 2023.

Season 2 seems to be undergoing a similar production schedule, with filming taking place across five months this year. However, audiences will likely not have to wait nearly as long for the second batch of episodes to be released.

My Life With the Walter Boys was likely held by the streamer for the perfect time, as it was such an unknown for Netflix and the platform was dealing with measuring its output in the wake of the Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes that dominated the entertainment industry in 2023.

Taking all of this into account, it would not be surprising if My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 was released a bit more expediently than Season 1.

This would likely put Season 2's release date sometime in the first half of 2025.

What Will Happen in My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2?

Fans are in for a treat when My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 is eventually released on Netflix.

The Walter Boys faithful will remember that Season 1 ended on a shocking cliffhanger, as Nikki Rodriguez's Jackie Howard came to a fork in the road in her romantic endeavors.

As both Noah LaLonde's Cole Walter and Ashby Gentry's Alex Walter, confessed their love for Jackie, she had to decide which of the boys she was going to pick.

This resulted in her admitting her feelings for Cole, turning down Alex, and then heading off for a summer of living in New York City.

Surely, Season 2 will pick up after this summer in The Big Apple, as Jackie heads back to the rural Colorado countryside.

Reuniting with the Walter family will almost certainly be an exciting but awkward prospect for the series' teenage protagonist. On one hand, she will be coming back to the boy she just admitted having feelings for, but on the other, she will also have to face the one she turned down at the end of last season.

What is exciting for fans of the book the series is based on, is the fact that Season 1 deviated so heavily from its source material, that the writers of the TV adaptation will have to head into uncharted territory for the upcoming Season 2.

This means those My Life With the Walter Boys diehards will have no idea what is coming in this next batch of episodes.

My Life With the Walter Boys is streaming now on Netflix.

