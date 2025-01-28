Here's When My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2's Release Is Now Expected

My Life with the Walter Boys was renewed some time ago, but Season 2 has yet to premiere on Netflix.

The coming-of-age series My Life with the Walter Boys centers on teenage Jackie Howard (On My Block’s Nikki Rodriguez), who loses her parents in a tragic accident. Now an orphan, she is forced to relocate to a small Colorado town and move in with the Walter family. The series is based on a novel by author Ali Novak.

When Will My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 Release?

Netflix renewed My Life with the Walter Boys for Season 2 12 days after the first season debuted on the streaming juggernaut in December 2023, but that second season has yet to arrive.

So, when could My Life with the Walter Boys’ second batch of episodes be available on Netflix? The available data can help determine that.

Season 1 of the teen drama series started production in March 2022 and finished shooting in September of the same year. The series was officially released over a year later on December 7, 2023.

Similarly, Season 2 began photography on July 22, 2024 and wrapped on November 7.

Assuming Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys follows the same release strategy, it seems likely that the sophomore outing will come out in late 2025, possibly even as late as December.

Netflix confirmed that Walter Boys will return in 2025, so it is a waiting game until the service makes an announcement.

What Could Happen in My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2?

After the twist ending to Season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys, which deviates heavily from the source material’s conclusion, fans are curious about the new episodes' direction.

The first season finished with the development that Jackie was returning to New York City for the summer, leaving her newfound family and the town of Silver Springs in the rearview mirror for a while.

There’s a strong possibility that the next season will open with a time jump before diving back into the love triangle between Jackie, Cole Walter, and Cole’s brother, Alex.

Devotees will remember that Jackie closed out the first season by acting on her feelings for Cole but rejected Alex’s romantic advances.

One thing is sure about Walter Boys Season 2: It will be set in the show’s primary location, Silver Springs, Colorado (via Deadline), and the main characters will not experience an unexpected change of scenery.

Beyond that, however, nothing concrete is known about where the story will go when My Life with the Walter Boys finally makes its Netflix comeback.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 1 is streaming on Netflix