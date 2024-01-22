My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Now that Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys is on its way, fans question what Netflix's sophomore season holds for Jackie Howard and the hit streaming series cast when it releases.

Based on Ali Novak's 2014 book, My Life With the Walter Boys is Netflix's 10-episode coming-of-age series centered on orphaned Jackie Howard, played by Nikki Rodriguez, as she adjusts to her new life in Colorado with the Walters' household of boys.

The teen drama's instant success led Netflix to renew the show (per TUDUM) in December 2023 within the same month of its debut.

When Is My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 Releasing?

Netflix

While Netflix has yet to confirm filming dates for Season 2, the earliest fans should expect the release of My Life With the Walter Boys' second season is early 2025.

For reference, Season 1 began filming in March 2022 and wrapped in September 2022 before premiering on December 7, 2023.

If Season 2 follows a similar timeline, early 2025 is the best bet for its release. However, that's not to say that this new season could lead to an even longer production schedule.

Who's Cast In My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2?

Netflix

My Life With the Walter Boys centered on not only Nikki Rodriguez's Jackie Howard but also her two rival love interests, Noah LaLonde's Cole Walter and Alex Walter, played by Ashby Gentry.

Given their integral roles and reaction (via TikTok) to learning the Season 2 news, the trio's return is practically guaranteed.

As for the rest of the My Life With the Walter Boys extensive cast, here's every actor expected to return for Season 2:

Sarah Rafferty - Katherine Walter

Marc Blucas - George Walter

Connor Stanhope - Danny Walter

Johnny Link - Will Walter

Corey Fogelmanis - Nathan Walter

Dean Petriw - Jordan Walter

Lennix James - Benny Walter

Alix West Lefler - Parker Walter

Whether all the other Walter boys and the show's additional supporting cast will return has yet to be confirmed.

But if they do, it's possible that the other brothers, such as Johnny Link's Will Walter and Corey Fogelmanis' Nathan Walter, receive even more screen time in Season 2 as their stories are fleshed out and explored.

What Will Happen in My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2?

Netflix

Season 1 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger as Jackie acted on her feelings for Cole but didn't return Alex's confession of love, all before returning to New York for the summer.

A time jump between Season 1 and 2, with the latter picking up with Jackie's return to Silver Falls, is likely with early episodes centering on her reunion with Alex and Cole and the new, unsettled, and awkward nature of their relationships.

Also, if several months have passed, audiences will likely get an update on the status of Katherine and George's decision regarding the ranch upon Season 2's release, as well as Will's married life and his new business venture.

Lastly, fans should note that My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1 finale deviated from the original book's conclusion, meaning showrunner Melanie Halsall and the series writers are working with a blank slate for Season 2.

In talking with Deadline, Halsall confirmed the sophomore season "is set in Silver Falls" just like Season 1, but "Beyond that, I genuinely don't know."

Still, that's not to say she doesn't have ideas as she confessed to thinking My Life With the Walter Boys "could be a long-running, returning series" and that the show's cast of characters have "incredibly rich storytelling opportunities:"

“I was always thinking that could be a long-running, returning series. That’s one of the reasons I love the book so much…as well as that core love triangle that we saw, which is so rich and fantastic and wonderful, we’ve also got a town full and school full of fantastic ensemble characters that I think have incredibly rich storytelling opportunities.”

Regarding how she opted for that "surprise" ending to Season 1 and where the drama could ultimately end, the showrunner confessed, “I’ve often said that maybe Jackie won’t end up with a boy but she’ll end up on her own. Maybe that’s still the case:"

“I wanted to surprise the audience. I wanted to give the audience something a little bit different than than they were expecting from the book. I wanted to leave it open ended what what Jackie was going to do and what boy she was gonna end up with,” Halsall said. “I’ve often said that maybe Jackie won’t end up with a boy but she’ll end up on her own. Maybe that’s still the case. It was a deliberate decision to make that change, and I think it was organic to the story.”

Season 1 of My Life With the Walter Boys is streaming now on Netflix.