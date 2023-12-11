My Life with the Walter Boys star Isaac Arellanes was pushed to the forefront in the Netflix series, bringing Isaac to life.

The actor plays Isaac Garcia, a cousin of the Walter family who lives with them alongside his brother Lee. My Life with the Walter Boys creator Melanie Halsall told Tudum that the character is the "lover boy" of the group.

6 Facts About Netflix Star Isaac Arellanes

Isaac Was in an Episode of Euphoria

Euphoria fans may recognize Isaac Arellanes due to his minor role as a young Daniel Dimarco in Season 1 Episode 3.

In the HBO series, the older version of the character is portrayed by Keaan Johnson in the show's debut season.

The actor appeared in a brief flashback sequence showing the character's past relationship with Kat Hernandez in the 6th grade. Daniel eventually hooks up with Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard during high school.

Apple TV+’s Ghostwriter Secured Isaac an Emmy Nomination

Aside from his role in the Netflix show, Isaac Arellanes also had a role in Apple TV+'s Ghostwriter as Ruben Reyna in 2019.

Ruben is the show's main character, playing a significant role in helping his friends transform the neighborhood bookstore into a community hub while assisting the ghost's unfinished business.

The Phoenix Arizona native's remarkable performance in the series secured him a Daytime Emmy nomination for the best performer category in 2021.

Speaking with Indian Country Today (ICT) in July 2021, the 18-year-old rising star said that the nomination blew his mind.

Arellanes then recalled how fellow actor Justin Sanchez told him about the exciting news:

"Justin called me, he was like, ‘Yo, what’s good? Have you heard the news?’ And I’m like, ‘What news?’ And he’s like, ‘Look at your Instagram, you got nominated for an Emmy!’ I was like, ‘What? At first, I thought he was just messing with me, but he wasn’t. I was in complete awe because I didn’t fully understand.”

Arellanes also shared that he was nominated for an Imagen award in 2020 for his role as Ruben Reyna in Ghostwriter:

"I am so excited to find out that I have been nominated for an Imagen award! These have often been referred to as the Latino Golden Globes. This is a major honor and my cast mate and bro Justin Sanchez has also been nominated for the same category!"

Isaac Starred in a Standout Episode of Reservation Dogs

Isaac Arellanes had another memorable role in 2023 due to his portrayal of Rez Dog Maximus Fixico in Reservation Dogs Season 3 Episode 5, "House Made of Bongs."

The said installment showed the origin story of how Arellanes' Maximus slowly drifted away from his family and community due to his alien-infused conspiracy theorists.

Some have claimed that the flashback episode is one of the series' best because it highlights the emotional backstory of one of the show's significant characters.

Isaac Wants to Use His Platform for Good

While he is perfecting his craft as an actor, Isaac Arellanes said in the same interview with ICT that he wants to use his platform for good, reflecting on what it truly means to be a responsible influencer:

“Everybody wants to be an influencer, but some of them don’t know why. Everybody wants to influence everyone. Everybody wants to be famous. But a lot of people don’t even know what and how they’re going to influence people. I want to be able to reach out to people that are weeping, that genuinely are hurting. And then the people that don’t know what they’re going to do with their life … you don’t have to be an influencer to feel successful if you’re serving people in different ways.”

The Emmy-nominated actor continued by pointing out that it all boils down to "perspective," saying that he wants to reach out to "people that are confused:"

“It really is just all about perspective. I just want to be able to reach the people that are confused. And first of all, let them know that they’re not alone at all.”

Isaac Used to Stream on Twitch

Aside from being an actor, the 5'11 Netflix star is also a gamer and he used to stream on his Twitch channel "covenantsog."

Isaac Will Next Star in Wind River 2

After Arellanes' stint as Isaac in My Life with the Walter Boys, the actor is set to portray Carter in Wind River: The Next Chapter.

Arellanes joins a star-studded cast that includes Martin Senseier, Gil Birmingham, Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood, and Alan Ruck. The film is directed by Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

The film has no release date yet.

