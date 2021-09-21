Ms. Marvel Disney+: Rumor Points to Expected Release Window Following Delay

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been introducing fresh faces into the franchise such as Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. Joining the growing roster of heroes will be Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, but details about her MCU debut are still being kept under wraps.

Vellani will serve as the lead star of Ms. Marvel, a Disney+ series that will showcase the transition of Kamala into the titular hero. The upcoming Disney+ show will also push on-screen representation to the forefront because of Kamala's Pakistani-American heritage.

Aside from plot-specific details, one of the lingering questions surrounding Ms. Marvel is its release date on the streaming service. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso confirmed that the series would premiere in late 2021, but the fact that Hawkeye is premiering on November 24 could dampen this possibility.

This is further amplified by a previous report that Ms. Marvel will be released after Hawkeye, further hinting that a 2022 delay is imminent.

Now, another rumor about the Kamala Khan-led series has emerged.

Ms. Marvel Aims for February 2022 Release

Marvel Studios

Amit Chaudhari, a movie insider from India, shared that Disney+'s Ms. Marvel could be released in February 2022:

"Hearing #MsMarvel show could be looking for a February, 2022 release... let's see if there's any official announcement anytime soon."

Ms. Marvel Will Lead MCU's 2022 Slate

While fans can take this rumor with a grain of salt, many would agree that a February 2022 release for Ms. Marvel makes sense.

If the rumor is true, then it would mean that Hawkeye will be the last small screen entry of the MCU, thus making Ms. Marvel the first entry in Marvel's 2022 slate.

In a way, it is fitting for Ms. Marvel to begin MCU's jampacked 2022 slate as Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is also primed to appear in November 2022's The Marvels and even rumored to have a presence in Secret Invasion.

Ms. Marvel's 2022 delay has been imminent for quite some time now, especially considering the fact that there has been limited promotional material for the series.

Still, this delay could be a good sign for Ms. Marvel since it would allow more spotlight on the Pakistani hero. After Hawkeye, the next live-action MCU project that will be released is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so giving a February release window for Ms. Marvel would fit the current structure of the MCU's Phase 4 slate.