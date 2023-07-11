Ms. Marvel: 6 Deleted Scenes Released by Disney+

An extended look at Ms. Marvel was released by Disney+ thanks to a number of deleted scenes.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct in July 2022, Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah talked about some of the MCU series' deleted scenes, with the latter noting that there was a funny scene involving Kamala's full Ms. Marvel costume reveal that didn't make the final cut.

Moreover, Ms. Marvel executive producer Bisha K. Ali also made a rundown of scrapped AvengerCon cameos, which included the likes of Korg and Valkyrie's Pegasus.

Every Ms. Marvel Deleted Scene From Disney+

Disney+ released six deleted scenes from Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel in the Extras section of the series' page on the streamer.

1.) I Can Explain

Disney+

After realizing that she has powerful bangles, Kamala sneaks back into her room from AvengerCon. However, her brother, Aamir, confronts her because he has been worried about her.

Although her brother was cool about her AvengerCon adventures, Kamala's mother, Muneeba, is not thrilled at all that she sneaked out.

2.) Totally Jealous

Disney+

Zoe recounts being saved by the mysterious hero aka Kamala during AvengerCon. While Kamala, Bruno, and Nakia are talking about Captain Marvel, Zoe invites them to her party.

At the end of the scene, the school's guidance counselor tries to join the trio's study group but eventually leaves.

3.) Just Friends

Disney+

Kamala and Bruno get into an argument after the former's hero antics led to the latter's injury.

During the conversation, Kamala reiterates to Bruno that they're only best friends, but it is clear that the latter has feelings for the former.

4.) Beach Day

Disney+

Kamala spends her downtime in Karachi with Kareem on the beach. The pair grab some snacks, play with camels, and race around while riding in go-kart vehicles.

5.) Destiny

Disney+

This scene showcases an alternate scene of Kamala and Aisha's first meeting in the past. After saving Aisha from dangerous men, Kamala introduces herself as her great-granddaughter.

6.) Toffee Bend

Disney+

Kamala and Muneeba fly back to Jersey City from Karachi. During their flight, the pair talks about Kamala's powers, Bruno, and some Toffee bend.

Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+.