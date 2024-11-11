Mouthwashing: Why Jimmy Crashed the Ship, Explained

Jimmy may have crashed the ship in Mouthwashing, leading to the death of many of his crew mates, but (at least according to him) he had good reason for the accident.

Mouthwashing, the ultra-viral horror game hit from developer Wrong Organ, follows a team of space-faring trade workers who get into a bit of a pickle after 'accidentally' crashing into a rogue asteroid.

Taking cues from horror hits like Silent Hill 2, Mouthwashing tracks the psychotic decline of its main character as both they and the player question what is real and what is not.

Why Did Jimmy Crash the Mouthwashing Ship?

One of Mouthwashing's great horror mysteries is what exactly happened to lead to the game's central crew becoming stranded and driven to madness in the vast expanse of space.

Early in the game, it is told to the player a simple asteroid crash was the cause of this devastating accident, but as time goes on, the layers are peeled back to show that maybe the crash was not accidental at all.

After weeks of floating in the cosmos, it is revealed that co-pilot of the Tulpar spaceship, Jimmy, was the one behind the crash, pulling the vessel into the direction of the asteroid at the beginning of the game.

Through several segmented flashback sequences, as well as dialogue in the present-day storyline as well, Jimmy's motive becomes clear to the player.

It turns out that fellow crewmember Anya is pregnant with Jimmy's child, with the implication being that Jimmy had raped her.

The stress of being held accountable for his actions is only one of the reasons behind Jimmy's ultimately sending the ship careening into the game's central asteroid, though.

In one of the flashback sequences, the player discovers that Jimmy and the ship's captain, Curly, had been told the crew would be laid off after this delivery mission, and they would be left to fend for themselves.

It is the combination of this firing news as well as Anya's pregnancy that served as the cause for Jimmy making the game's crash happen and starting the Tulpar crew on the blood-soaked path they would ultimately be set upon.

Jimmy is the one who ultimately doomed much of the crew (most of whom die on the game's space-faring journey).

However, he ends the Mouthwashing story thinking he is the hero, as he sends a bloodied and battered but still alive body of Captain Curly into the ship's last remaining escape pod to hopefully find safety.

Mouthwashing is now available on PC.