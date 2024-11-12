Mouthwashing: Here's Why Swansea Kills Daisuke

Ship mechanic Swansea has to kill his fellow crewmate Daisuke in one of Mouthwashing's most shocking moments.

The hit horror game that has taken social media by storm takes gamers on a journey through the cosmos, following a crew of intergalactic frigate workers who are slowly driven mad after their ship collides with an asteroid and strands them in space.

Told across a span of several weeks, the crew's past drama, the real reason behind their accident, and what exactly their current (and possibly final) mission is are all slowly revealed. But, sadly, not everyone makes it out alive.

How Did Daisuke Die?

Of the few major deaths in Mouthwashing, Daisuke's hits particularly hard.

About three-quarters of the way through the viral horror hit, Daisuke ultimately meets his end at the hands of his fellow crew mate Swansea (aka the ship's well-seasoned mechanic).

Of the crew of the stranded Tulpar space frigate, Daisuke is one of the only people without any baggage (at least told through the game). He is an innocent intern whose first mission is the one seen during the events of the game.

His work on the ship before the crash consists mostly of shadowing the other crewmembers with Swansea, in particular, taking a liking to the youngster and doing everything he can to protect the newly introduced intern.

Daisuke's innocence only lasts so long, as he is forced to reckon with the realities of survival as the team gets stranded in the vast emptiness of the cosmos. And it is these moments of revelation for the young intern that put him on the path to his untimely demise.

After the crash, the ship's medic (who is eventually revealed to be carrying the player character Jimmy's child) locks herself in the ship's medical bay along with the ship's captain, Curly, who is being kept on life support.

In hopes of busting Anya out of the locked med bay, Jimmy coerces the young Daisuke to climb through the vents to hopefully drop into the locked room and open it from the inside.

However, while in the vents, Daisuke is severely injured, suffering from near-deadly lacerations to the skin thanks to some jagged pieces of metal.

Jimmy's plan and the bloody results thereof cause Swansea to finally go at his fellow crew member.

Swansea tries to keep Daisuke alive throughout this process, using some of the mouthwash they have been transporting (and surviving off of to varying results) for weeks to keep the young intern alive and stop an infection from setting in.

He fails, though. Swansea is eventually forced to euthanize Daisuke, taking a fire axe to the young intern's neck before turning on Jimmy.

So, it is ultimately the one Tulpar crewmember who had sworn to protect Daisuke who is forced to kill him, putting him out of his misery after Jimmy's vent escape plan went wrong.

Mouthwashing is now available on PC.