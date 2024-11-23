Mouthwashing: Here's What Happened to Anya In the Game

Anya's story in Mouthwashing is one rife with tragedy, and fans have taken notice.

Developed by Stockholm-based Wrong Organ, Mouthwashing quickly became one of the most viral horror hits in recent memory.

The game tells the story of a crew of space freighter workers who, after becoming stranded in space, are forced to survive by any means necessary (even if that means living off the ship's plentiful supply of mouthwash).

What Happens to Anya in Mouthwashing?

Mouthwashing

Anya is just one of the members of the Tulpar stranded in space at the beginning of Mouthwashing.

The game starts with Anya, the ship's medic, stranded in the cosmos after the space freighter she was working on mysteriously colliding with a meteor.

Anya, the ship's captain Curly, co-pilot Jimmy, mechanic Swansea, and plucky intern Daisuke are then forced to live for weeks in their now-inoperable space vessel with nothing but the ship's cargo of ethanol-infused mouthwash to survive on.

As the crew descends into madness, Anya locks herself into the ship's medical bay with only the company of a devastatingly wounded Curly, who is on life support after injuries sustained during the crash.

Anay remains here despite the ship's co-pilot, Jimmy, demanding she come out. This is especially true given that the ship's remaining medical supplies are now locked behind the door Anya is on the other side of.

In a series of flashbacks to the days before the ship's crash, it is revealed that Anya is, in fact, pregnant with Jimmy's unborn child, and he may have raped her.

With the idea of being held accountable for his actions and the news that the Tulpar crew will be fired after this next mission, Jimmy crashes the ship in a failed murder-suicide attempt.

In the present day, Jimmy eventually convinces the ship's intern, Daisuke, to crawl into the vents to hopefully jump down into the med bay, release the lock, and make Anya face Jimmy again.

During his climb in the vents, Daisuke sustains considerable injuries, coming back bloodied and battered. Thanks to these wounds and unstoppable infection, Daisuke has to be put out of his misery by mechanic Swansea.

As this happens, Jimmy finally breaks into the med bay, only to find that Anya has killed herself via an overdose, thus not giving Jimmy the satisfaction of any attempt to reconcile with her.

This ends Anya's story in Mouthwashing, with Jimmy being forced to kill Swansea before using the ship's last escape pod to jettison a clinging-to-life Curly to presumed safety without him (read more about the Mouthwashing ending here).

Mouthwashing is available on PC.